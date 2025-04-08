The ruins of an apartment building in the abandoned town of Marinka, a Russian-controlled area of Ukraine. Reuters
The ruins of an apartment building in the abandoned town of Marinka, a Russian-controlled area of Ukraine. Reuters

News

US

US issues stark warning to Russia and Ukraine as it presses to end war

President Donald Trump is pushing for a speedy end to the conflict but has failed to reach a breakthrough

Adla Massoud
Adla Massoud
United Nations

April 08, 2025