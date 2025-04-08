US issues stark warning to Russia and Ukraine as it presses to end war

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us" target="_blank">US</a> “will have no patience for bad faith negotiation or violation of commitments” as it seeks to end the war in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine" target="_blank">Ukraine</a>, Washington's envoy to the UN said on Tuesday. “The world is watching. We call on both sides to exercise restraint and demonstrate their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/02/08/russias-million-man-casualty-count-makes-trumps-peace-plan-favourable-for-kremlin/" target="_blank">commitment to peace</a> is real,” US charge d’affaires Dorothy Shea told the 15-member Security Council during an emergency meeting on Ukraine. Ms Shea called on Russia and Ukraine to fulfil their commitments and urged Moscow to “bear in mind” that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/04/04/russia-flip-flopping-on-ceasefire-as-it-strikes-ukraine-again/" target="_blank">strikes on civilians</a> and executions of prisoners of war can potentially damage peace efforts, after it attacked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s home city killing 20 people, nine of them children, early this month. At least 70 people were injured. “The April 4 missile strike further underscores the need for an end to this devastating war,” she said of the bombing of a residential area, including a playground, in Kryvyi Rih. “We will ultimately judge President [Vladimir] Putin's commitment to a ceasefire by Russia's actions.” Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, described the attack as the deadliest single strike harming children since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> has been pushing for a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/31/trump-very-angry-with-putin-and-threatens-tariffs-on-russian-oil-if-ukraine-deal-blocked/" target="_blank">speedy end</a> to the war in Ukraine since taking office but has failed to reach a breakthrough. He has repeatedly <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/13/trump-to-host-nato-secretary-general-amid-us-push-for-ceasefire-in-ukraine/" target="_blank">criticised Nato</a>, and insisted Europe shouldered more responsibility for its defence by boosting military spending and taking the lead in arming Ukraine. Britain's ambassador Barbara Woodward accused Mr Putin of continuing to stall a ceasefire proposal while insisting on maximalist conditions and escalating attacks on Ukrainian cities. Jerome Bonnafont, France’s ambassador at the UN, accused Russia of procrastinating and its goal, he said, continues to be the capitulation of Ukraine. “But we, France and Europeans, are not sitting on our hands," he added. "We continue to work for securing peace.”