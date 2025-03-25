US sanctions on three Iranians accused in relation to cover-up and probable death of Bob Levinson

The US has imposed sanctions on three Iranian intelligence officers for their alleged involvement in the disappearance of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, the Treasury and State departments said in news releases on Tuesday.

The sanctions against Reza Amiri Moghadam, Gholamhossein Mohammadnia and Taqi Daneshvar of the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security are the latest linked to the disappearance of the former FBI agent, who Washington believes was abducted in Iran and died in captivity.

As a result of the sanctions, any property of the men under US jurisdiction must be blocked and Americans are generally barred from dealing with them. Foreign citizens could also be blacklisted for dealing with them.

“Iran’s treatment of Mr Levinson remains a blight on Iran’s already grim record of human rights abuse,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement. “The Department of the Treasury will continue to work with US government partners to identify those responsible and shine a light on their abhorrent behaviour.”

Mr Levinson, who was working as a private investigator, disappeared in March 2007 after travelling to an island controlled by Iran for a meeting seeking information on alleged corruption involving former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani.

The three sanctioned people all played a role in Mr Levinson's abduction, detention and probable death, as well as efforts to cover up Iran's responsibility, the Treasury Department said.

“Today’s action by our partners at the Department of the Treasury demonstrates that we continue to work together to identify additional Iranian officers involved in Bob’s abduction,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “Our investigation continues. We will pursue all options to hold Iran accountable. The FBI will not waver in our commitment to provide answers to the Levinson family about what happened to Bob.”

The sanctions are being imposed under an executive order signed by former president Joe Biden, which seeks to hold to account terrorist organisations, criminal groups and other "malicious actors" who take hostages for financial or political gain.

The US imposed sanctions on two other Iranian officials in December 2020, accusing them of involvement in Mr Levinson's disappearance. Since 2019, the State Department has offered a reward of up to $20 million for information leading to his location, recovery and return, and the identification of those responsible for his disappearance.

Iran has refused to admit culpability for his disappearance, but in 2020, a US judge ruled that Iran was responsible and ordered Tehran to pay damages of $1.46 billion to Mr Levinson's family.

In a statement to The National in 2023, his family said they were "still without answers" and that "those responsible for this heinous crime have still faced no consequences for their actions".

Election pledges on migration CDU: "Now is the time to control the German borders and enforce strict border rejections" SPD: "Border closures and blanket rejections at internal borders contradict the spirit of a common area of freedom"

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

Racecard %3Cp%3E1.45pm%3A%20Bin%20Dasmal%20Contracting%20Cup%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh50%2C000%20(Dirt)%201%2C200m%3Cbr%3E2.15pm%3A%20Al%20Shafar%20Investment%20Cup%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(TB)%20Dh60%2C000%20(D)%201%2C200m%3Cbr%3E2.45pm%3A%202023%20Cup%20by%20Emirates%20sprint%20series%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh84%2C000%20(D)%201%2C200m%3Cbr%3E3.15pm%3A%20HIVE%20Cup%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh68%2C000%20(D)%201%2C400m%3Cbr%3E3.45pm%3A%20Jebel%20Ali%20Mile%20Prep%20by%20Shadwell%20%E2%80%93%20Conditions%20(TB)%20Dh100%2C000%20(D)%201%2C600m%3Cbr%3E4.15pm%3A%20JARC%20Cup%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(TB)%20Dh60%2C000%20(D)%201%2C600m%3Cbr%3E4.45pm%3A%20Deira%20Cup%20by%20Emirates%20Sprint%20series%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh76%2C000%20(D)%201%2C950m%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Your rights as an employee The government has taken an increasingly tough line against companies that fail to pay employees on time. Three years ago, the Cabinet passed a decree allowing the government to halt the granting of work permits to companies with wage backlogs. The new measures passed by the Cabinet in 2016 were an update to the Wage Protection System, which is in place to track whether a company pays its employees on time or not. If wages are 10 days late, the new measures kick in and the company is alerted it is in breach of labour rules. If wages remain unpaid for a total of 16 days, the authorities can cancel work permits, effectively shutting off operations. Fines of up to Dh5,000 per unpaid employee follow after 60 days. Despite those measures, late payments remain an issue, particularly in the construction sector. Smaller contractors, such as electrical, plumbing and fit-out businesses, often blame the bigger companies that hire them for wages being late. The authorities have urged employees to report their companies at the labour ministry or Tawafuq service centres — there are 15 in Abu Dhabi.

Skewed figures In the village of Mevagissey in southwest England the housing stock has doubled in the last century while the number of residents is half the historic high. The village's Neighbourhood Development Plan states that 26% of homes are holiday retreats. Prices are high, averaging around £300,000, £50,000 more than the Cornish average of £250,000. The local average wage is £15,458.

La Mer lowdown La Mer beach is open from 10am until midnight, daily, and is located in Jumeirah 1, well after Kite Beach. Some restaurants, like Cupagahwa, are open from 8am for breakfast; most others start at noon. At the time of writing, we noticed that signs for Vicolo, an Italian eatery, and Kaftan, a Turkish restaurant, indicated that these two restaurants will be open soon, most likely this month. Parking is available, as well as a Dh100 all-day valet option or a Dh50 valet service if you’re just stopping by for a few hours.



A State of Passion Directors: Carol Mansour and Muna Khalidi Stars: Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah Rating: 4/5

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

Racecard 7pm: Abu Dhabi - Conditions (PA) Dh 80,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.30pm: Dubai - Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,400m 8pm: Sharjah - Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,600m 8.30pm: Ajman - Handicap (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 2,200m 9pm: Umm Al Quwain - The Entisar - Listed (TB) Dh132,500 (D) 2,000m 9.30pm: Ras Al Khaimah - Rated Conditions (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Fujairah - Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,200m

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.