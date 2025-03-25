Mike Huckabee, nominee for US ambassador to Israel, speaks before his Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing in Washington. Getty Images / AFP
Mike Huckabee, nominee for US ambassador to Israel, speaks before his Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing in Washington. Getty Images / AFP

Israel ambassador nominee Huckabee faces tough questions over personal beliefs at Senate hearing

Former governor of Arkansas is an outspoken proponent of Israel and has been described as a Christian Zionist

Sara Ruthven
Washington

March 25, 2025