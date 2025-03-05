US hits Houthi members with new sanctions

The US imposed sanctions on Wednesday on seven senior members of Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, including one operative who allegedly recruited Yemeni civilians to fight in Ukraine for Russia, often under false and misleading pretences.

The individuals smuggled military-grade items and weapon systems into Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and negotiated buying weapons from Russia, the US Treasury Department said.

It designated Abdulwali Abdoh Hasan Al Jabri and his company Al Jabri General Trading and Investment for recruiting Yemenis to fight in Ukraine on behalf of Russia and raising money to support Houthi military operations.

“The US government is committed to holding the Houthis accountable for acquiring weapons and weapons components from suppliers in Russia, China, and Iran to threaten Red Sea security,” State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.

On Tuesday, the State Department said it was redesignating the Houthis as a “foreign terrorist organisation” after President Donald Trump called for the move earlier this year.

This triggered concerns it could impact regional security and worsen Yemen's humanitarian crisis because importers fear being hit with US sanctions if supplies fall into Houthi hands.

