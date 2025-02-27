New York Governor Kathy Hochul at a meeting on Wednesday. Getty / AFP
New York Governor orders university to remove job posting for Palestinian studies

Faculty and staff union issue strong condemnation in letter to Kathy Hochul and university chancellor

Adla Massoud
New York

February 27, 2025