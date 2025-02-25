US TV host Joy Reid, outspoken on Gaza war, to leave MSNBC after show is cancelled

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank">US</a> television host Joy Reid, a progressive political commentator who has been outspoken on the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> war, is leaving American channel MSNBC after her prime-time show was cancelled. In a major shake-up at the channel, anchor Ayman Mohyeldin, who served as a correspondent for NBC during the month-long 2014 Gaza war, is also losing his weekend evening show. The changes, announced in a memo to staff by the network's new president Rebecca Kutler, will see Reid's show <i>The ReidOut </i>replaced in the coming weeks by a new programme presented by three anchors. Reid's show has been credited with elevating historically marginalised voices, and her work has been recognised with numerous accolades in the media industry. It has been a fixture of MSNBC's evening schedule since 2020, featuring interviews with politicians and other newsmakers on issues intersecting race, culture and social justice. As rumours of her departure swirled at the weekend, Reid joined a call streamed on YouTube to defend her stance on the Gaza war and other contentious issues. “We as the American people have a right to object to little babies being bombed and where I come down on that is, I’m not sorry. I am not sorry that I stood up for those things, because those things are of God,” she said. Reid said her show “talked about what the president is doing that is subversive to the constitution, that is injurious to our liberty”. Mohyeldin, an Egyptian-born political commentator who has previously worked for Al Jazeera and CNN, received praise for his Gaza reporting in 2014, with critics saying it departed from pro-<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a> coverage dominating mainstream US media. He hosted several shows at MSNBC before landing his eponymous programme <i>Ayman</i> in 2021, in a prime-time weekend evening slot. Mohyeldin will now take on the evening edition of <i>The Weekend</i>. In her memo to staff, which was seen by the Associated Press, Ms Kutler said there would be several other changes to the channel's weekday and weekend line-up – most of which are set to go into effect in April. She said she had hoped to share the changes with staff directly and “understand the frustration that you first learnt about this over the weekend and not from me”, referring to leaks to the media. “Joy Reid is leaving the network and we thank her for her countless contributions over the years,” said Ms Kutler, who took over as president in February. NBC veteran Lester Holt also announced that he would be stepping down as anchor of the network’s flagship <i>Nightly News</i> broadcast by early summer to expand his role in its <i>Dateline</i> programming. Rachel Maddow will revert to hosting the channel's 9pm slot once a week, Ms Kutler added. The shake-up arrives amid an ownership transition for NBC. MSNBC is set to no longer have any corporate connection to NBC News once a spin-off formally takes effect later this year. The network’s ratings have outperformed rival CNN but lagged behind ratings leader Fox News. Reid's exit from the liberal-leaning channel also comes amid pressure in the US from the new administration of President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> for corporations to shift to the right. Several major companies have ditched or scaled back so-called diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes in recent months, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/facebook/" target="_blank">Facebook</a>, Pepsi and Goldman Sachs. Mr Trump, who has previously described sections of the US news media as “the enemy of the people”, praised the cancellation of Reid’s show on his platform Truth Social. “Based on her ratings, which were virtually non-existent, she should have been 'canned' long ago, along with everyone else who works there,” he wrote.