A Homeland Security officer in Florida. EPA
A Homeland Security officer in Florida. EPA

News

US

Florida man accused of shooting two Israelis he thought were Palestinians

Mordechai Brafman charged with two counts of attempted murder after opening fire on two men in Miami Beach

Associated Press

February 18, 2025

A Florida man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after opening fire on two men he thought were Palestinians in Miami Beach.

According to an arrest report, Mordechai Brafman shot at the men 17 times in the “unprovoked” attack, telling officers that while driving his lorry, he “saw two Palestinians” and opened fire on their car, thinking he had killed them. But the men survived, one suffering a shot to the shoulder and the other grazed by a bullet.

Mr Brafman, 27, is being held without bond on second-degree murder charges at a county jail in Miami, records show. He has also been ordered to stay away from the victims, an Israeli father and son who were vacationing in South Florida, according to the Miami Herald.

Mr Brafman’s lawyer, Dustin Tischler, has said his client was experiencing a “severe mental health crisis” at the time of the shooting, which caused him to “fear for his life".

“It is believed that his ability to make sound judgments was significantly compromised,” Mr Tischler said in a statement, adding that Mr Brafman is seeking “necessary treatment” while co-operating with law enforcement.

While you're here
COMPANY PROFILE
Name: ARDH Collective
Based: Dubai
Founders: Alhaan Ahmed, Alyina Ahmed and Maximo Tettamanzi
Sector: Sustainability
Total funding: Self funded
Number of employees: 4
Vidaamuyarchi

Director: Magizh Thirumeni

Stars: Ajith Kumar, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra

Rating: 4/5

 

Cryopreservation: A timeline
  1. Keyhole surgery under general anaesthetic
  2. Ovarian tissue surgically removed
  3. Tissue processed in a high-tech facility
  4. Tissue re-implanted at a time of the patient’s choosing
  5. Full hormone production regained within 4-6 months
The%20Color%20Purple
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBlitz%20Bazawule%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFantasia%20Barrino%2C%20Taraji%20P%20Henson%2C%20Danielle%20Brooks%2C%20Colman%20Domingo%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
UAE v Ireland

1st ODI, UAE win by 6 wickets

2nd ODI, January 12

3rd ODI, January 14

4th ODI, January 16

About Housecall

Date started: July 2020

Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi

Based: Abu Dhabi

Sector: HealthTech

# of staff: 10

Funding to date: Self-funded

Updated: February 18, 2025, 7:01 PM