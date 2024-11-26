President Joe Biden hosted president-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office this month. AP
Trump finally signs agreement with Biden White House to begin formal transition

Delay meant Biden team could not hand over critical classified material to Trump team

Jihan Abdalla
Washington

November 26, 2024

