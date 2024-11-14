Cruise company offers four-year voyage to skip Trump's second term

A US cruise company is offering Americans dismayed with the prospect of a second Trump presidency the opportunity to miss the whole thing – by spending four years at sea. Florida-based Villa Vie Residences announced after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> defeated <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kamala-harris" target="_blank">Kamala Harris </a>last week that cruise lovers can take a four-year “Skip Forward” odyssey that has access to 400 ports in 140 countries around the world. The price tag? $256,000 for a single cabin and more than $300,000 for a double, food and drinks included. Those uncertain they want to offshore for so long can opt for a “Midterm Selection” that would last until the 2026 midterm elections, where opposition parties typically make some gains. Another package, called “Everywhere But Home” lasts three years. The full voyage will take three and a half years to complete its full itinerary, which would bring customers back home just in time for the 2028 election. “Your villa is your bedroom, and the ship is your home, she'll take you across the globe to endless horizons,” said Anne Alms, head of sales for Villa Vie Residences. Villa Vie Residences previously devised a three-year cruise for remote workers during the Covid pandemic.