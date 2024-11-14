Alex Jones confirmed The Onion's acquisition of Infowars in a social media video on Thursday. Reuters
Alex Jones confirmed The Onion's acquisition of Infowars in a social media video on Thursday. Reuters

News

US

Satirical site The Onion buys Alex Jones's Infowars out of bankruptcy

Lawyers for families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting worked with satirical website to acquire the platform

Associated Press

November 14, 2024

View from DC

The inside scoop from The National’s Washington bureau

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      View from DC