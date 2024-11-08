Ralph Nader in 2008. The activist says now is the time for the Democrats to focus on the 2026 midterm elections, where the Republicans will have more seats to defend. Jessica Hill for The National
Ralph Nader criticises Democratic Party after Donald Trump's victory

Lebanese-American politician who ran for presidency several times says Democrats should learn from success of Bernie Sanders

Cody Combs
Washington

November 08, 2024

