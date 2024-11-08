Election predictor Allan Lichtman explains wrong prediction amid Donald Trump's seismic victory

<b>Latest updates: Follow our full coverage on the </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/06/us-election-results-2024-live-donald-trump-won/"><b>US election</b></a> Donald Trump's improbable return to the White House has surprised many, but few were as shocked perhaps as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/06/allan-lichtman-harris-trump-incorrect-prediction/" target="_blank">Allan Lichtman, the famous professor of history</a> who had previously accurately predicted the winner of every presidential election since 1984 using his “13 keys” system. Two months before the November election, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/05/allan-lichtman-kamala-harris-prediction/" target="_blank">Prof Lichtman announced </a>that his 13 keys looking at various foreign policy and domestic issues, as well as other public mood indicators, showed that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kamala-harris" target="_blank">Kamala Harris</a> would be the 47th President of the United States. That prediction slowly but surely evaporated on Tuesday night as it became clear that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/06/donald-trump-election-results-victory-2024/" target="_blank">Donald Trump was on his way</a> to a victory. “Look, my prediction for this presidential election was wrong, I own up to it,” Prof Lichtman said in a short video posted to Instagram and X just one day after Mr Trump's victory, continuing to explain that he was taking time off to rest and that he would soon do a postmortem on his 13 keys system. “My aim is to is to assess why the keys were wrong and what we can learn from this era,” Mr Lichtman added. On Thursday, a well-rested and more energetic Prof Lichtman tried to make sense of the changes he might need to make to his model to keep it relevant in the years ahead. “I was far from the only forecaster to be wrong,” he said during his live-stream show, referring to other pollsters and prediction models that he said predicted the race as slightly favouring Harris or putting the race at a statistical tie. “It's always possible that events could be so significant in a given election to change the pattern of history, and I think that's what happened here.” Prof Lichtman said that Democratic Party's public criticism of Joe Biden following his disastrous debate against Mr Trump was unprecedented. “If you trash a sitting president so badly, that's going to taint anybody associated with that President,” he said, referring to Ms Harris. The famous election professor also said that the fact that Vice President Harris didn't have to run in any primary made it difficult for him to decide whether or not to award her the “no contest” key. Finally, he said his keys system relies on a pragmatic and rational electorate, and that perhaps due to the prolific amount of disinformation on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), the 2024 electorate might have become irrational and impractical, rendering the keys inaccurate. “Over the next four years … I'll be looking closely at whether or not the fundamental premises still hold,” he added, noting that he was open to suggestions from others as to how to improve the system. Through his continuing YouTube live-streamed series of political science discussions, Prof Lichtman has not been shy at criticising Mr Trump on several levels in terms of policy and rhetoric. Yet <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/21/allan-lichtman-prediction-kamala-harris-donald-trump-reaction/" target="_blank">Prof Lichtman has repeatedly insisted</a> that he has never let his own personal political leanings or feelings impact his predictions, pointing out that he has predicted the victories of Ronald Reagan, George HW Bush, and even unofficially consulted Mr Reagan’s re-election campaign back in 1984. As interest in the 2024 presidential election cycle began to reach a feverish pitch several months ago, so too did the viewership of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/08/16/joe-biden-2024-presidential-election-prediction/" target="_blank">Prof Lichtman’s YouTube channel</a> where he regularly provided updates on his 13 keys system as well as other musings on current events. As of the writing of this story, it currently has more than 160,000 subscribers, and his election night live stream received 1.2 million cumulative views. That show, which lasted more than five hours, also saw the professor become increasingly alarmed by the election results which contradicted his prediction. The usual discussion on the show between Prof Lichtman and his son, Sam, a co-host, turned eerily quiet at times as they both tried to digest the results showing Mr Trump with a stronger than expected performance. “Good thing I have nothing to do tomorrow,” he told viewers as his fatigue became clear and the vote count showed Mr Trump closing in on 270 electoral votes. Weeks before election night, Prof Lichtman said his prediction of a Harris win prompted vitriolic and threatening feedback from some, and that never in his 40 years of predictions had he seen such angry political rhetoric. “It has to do with the kind of toxic politics since the advent of Donald Trump. We had nothing like that before Donald Trump,” he said. Interestingly enough, it was Prof Lichtman's 2016 prediction of a Trump victory, a prediction that went against many polls and pundit opinions at the time, that put him on the map and made him an international political media darling. That prediction led to the American University professor doing hundreds of interviews with media outlets. Prof Lichtman's 13-keys model is the result of a similar model that was used to predict earthquakes. “Vladimir Keilis-Borok and I collaborated,” he said, referring to the late Russian geophysicist with whom he struck up a friendship while at the California Institute of Technology. “We were both distinguished visiting scholars and he had always wanted to use his earthquake methodology of pattern recognitions for politics, so he teamed up with me, an expert in American politics, the presidency and history, and we became the odd couple of American political research.” Mr Keilis-Borok died in 2013, but his ideas live on with the current discussion of the 13-keys predictive model. As for Prof Lichtman, it is not all politics all of the time for the distinguished scholar and political science celebrity. He is also an avid distance runner and has written several books. In 1981, he also had a series of victories on the popular US game show <i>Tic Tac Dough, </i>hosted by famous host and disc jockey, Wink Martindale. <i>– Source: Allan J. Lichtman, The Thirteen Keys to the Presidency</i>