Election predictor Allan Lichtman is reassessing his '13 keys' prediction model after Donald Trump's victory snapped the professor's accurate presidential prediction streak that stretches back to 1984. Photo: Screengrab
Election predictor Allan Lichtman explains wrong prediction amid Donald Trump's seismic victory

After Kamala Harris's defeat, famous prediction professor reexamines his '13 keys' system

Cody Combs
Washington

November 08, 2024