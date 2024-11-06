Anxiety at Kamala Harris's Howard University homecoming amid tepid election returns

<b>Latest updates: Follow our full coverage on the </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/17/us-election-harris-trump-assassination-latest/"><b>US election</b></a> It was standing room only at Howard University, one of the oldest historically black universities in the US, where thousands gathered with hopes of being able to chant “Madam President” or “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/11/03/kamala-harris-snl-donald-trump/" target="_blank">President Harris</a>”. Yet that kind of chant has failed to materialise, with former US president and Republican nominee <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> doing better than expected compared to his 2020 run, where he failed to defeat Democrat Joe Biden. A DJ at the event kept the crowd engaged as the less-than-stellar return showed Ms Harris failing to perform as well as Mr Biden did in several states during his 2020 run. For <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/05/kamala-harris-michigan-rally-gaza-war/" target="_blank">Ms Harris</a>, a 1986 Howard graduate, the homecoming was meant to be particularly sweet if she could reach the 270 electoral vote threshold needed to win the presidency, yet her path to do so was quickly narrowing. Howard University president Ben Vinson spoke early in the evening as the first election returns were coming in, talking about the university's important role in US history, and what Ms Harris's candidacy meant for students. “Tonight as our nation observes a ritual of democracy, tonight as we continue the hard and necessary work of democracy, we at Howard are proud and honoured to host our alumna and welcome her home,” he told the cheering crowd. Student choirs also took the stage, singing the gospel hymn <i>Oh Happy Day,</i> among other songs, to keep the crowd loose during the seemingly endless cycles of election poll closures. Perhaps expectedly, when a large video projection of network election returns showed Mr Trump winning a state, a loud chorus of boos would erupt, only to be contrasted with jubilant cheers for Ms Harris when she would carry states. There were also loud cheers when Angel Alsobrooks, a Maryland Democratic senate candidate, defeated Republican Larry Hogan in a what became a surprisingly competitive race that former Maryland governor Hogan was expected to win. Yet the crowd's attention and apprehension remained focus on Ms Harris. For a victory to quickly emerge for Ms Harris, she needed to pick off a few states that previously went to Mr Trump. That has yet to happen. There's still hope for Ms Harris with the “blue wall” states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, yet any slip-up in those states could prove to be a fatal blow to her White House pursuit. Virginia, a state she was expected to easily win, proved closer than expected as well. Earlier in the day, Howard University prepared its students for the possibility of a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/05/us-election-2024-live-voting/?arena_mid=bTQLrysz5C9YhFfYOco3" target="_blank">torrent of political stress</a>. “It’s a moment that forever will be etched in Howard University’s history,” Jay Jones, the 64th Howard University executive president of the Student Association, said in an Instagram video offering tips for dealing with election anxiety. “All eyes are on our beloved institution, and as we navigate these historic events together, I want to share six tips to help you stay grounded.” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/05/us-election-2024-live-voting/?arena_mid=flbEWPlORF4WMqC6jlLw" target="_blank">Security on campus</a> had been increased in recent days with the announcement that Ms Harris would deliver an election night speech at the university. Roads were closed, barricades went up and excitement peaked on the campus among the student body that once included Ms Harris. Unseasonably warm temperatures also made the long evening of standing and waiting more tolerable, with the Frederick Douglas Memorial Hall lit up behind the main podium. Reporters from around the world gathered on the outskirts of the crowd, standing on risers and in various rooms near the campus, watching on closed circuit television. During her time at Howard, Ms Harris was a member of the Kappa Alpha sorority, the first intercollegiate African-American Greek-letter sorority in the country. She also participated in the university’s debate team. Even without a victory declared, the crowd seemed to appreciate the potential historic nature of the moment, with Ms Harris being the first woman and first black and South Asian woman to serve as US Vice President. Many thought back in 2016 that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton would break the glass ceiling of US politics, becoming the first female president of the US. Those hopes were dashed by Mr Trump, who has now run for president three times, and is hoping to return to the White House. He watched election returns at his own private gathering at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. For Ms Harris, back at Howard University, a stone's throw away from the White House, the waiting game continues amid more vote counts.