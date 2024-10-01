Thomas West attends a meeting on Afghanistan, in Islamabad in 2021. AFP / Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
US special representative for Afghanistan to step down

Thomas West served in the role from October 2021 as the Taliban resumed their rule

Willy Lowry
Washington

October 01, 2024