US pledges more than $300m for continuing fight against ISIS

The US on Monday pledged more than $300 million in its effort to combat ISIS in the Middle East and beyond.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said $148 million would go towards enhancing “civilian-led border security and counter-terrorism operations across sub-Saharan Africa and Central Asia” while another $168 million would go towards enabling “critical de-mining operations, restore essential services like water and electricity, invest in education, and promote economic opportunity” in Iraq and Syria.

Last week, the US announced $535 million in humanitarian assistance to Syria.

The US is hosting a Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS ministerial meeting at the State Department this week, bringing together members of the 87-nation alliance that helped to turn the tide against the extremist group that once controlled large parts of Iraq and Syria.

“A decade into this fight, we can take pride in all that we’ve accomplished,” Mr Blinken said. “But as the challenge evolves, so must this coalition.”

He added that the US and Iraq would discuss plans for “a phased transition of Operation Inherent Resolve”, which will end its mission by September 2025.

“The United States will work with Baghdad on bilateral security arrangements that will allow us to sustain and build our security partnership and co-operation,” Mr Blinken said.

Washington last week announced an agreement with Baghdad that will result in the withdrawal of American troops from parts of Iraq, where they have been stationed for a decade to help fight ISIS – but some forces will remain in the country for years to come.

While ISIS still poses a threat, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani has been under internal pressure to end the US troop presence.

The US currently has about 2,500 troops based in Iraq, where they work with Iraqi and Kurdish partners against ISIS cells. Iraq is also a launch pad for US-led anti-ISIS operations in Syria, where the group continues to operate but no longer controls territory.

