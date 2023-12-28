Iraq plans to 'end the presence' of US-led coalition forces, PM says

The Iraqi government is working to end the presence of foreign troops from the US-led coalition against ISIS, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani said on Thursday.

Mr Al Sudani's announcement followed an escalation in attacks between the US military and state-linked Iraqi Shiite militias backed by Iran.

The militias have been launching almost daily drone and missile attacks against US troops in Iraq and neighbouring Syria, to which the US military has retaliated with air strikes that have so far killed 16 militiamen.

The Iraqi government has denounced the attacks by the militias as “terrorist acts” and the US strikes as an “infringement to Iraqi sovereignty”.

American troops make up the largest contingent of foreign forces based in Iraq as part of the international coalition formed to defeat ISIS. They stayed on after ISIS was defeated to help Iraqi forces mop up sleeper cells and prevent the group's resurgence.

“We are in the process of reorganising this relationship,” Mr Al Sudani said at a press conference in Baghdad with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez.

“With the presence of capable Iraqi forces, the Iraqi government is heading towards ending the presence of the international coalition forces,” he said.

In 2003, the US led an international coalition to invade Iraq and topple Saddam Hussein’s regime, claiming it was developing and stockpiling weapons of mass destruction.

No such weapons were found and the invasion plunged Iraq into chaos.

The US withdrew from Iraq, leaving behind a small number of troops to protect its embassy and to train and assist Iraqi forces. At its peak in 2007, the US military presence included 170,000 soldiers.

Foreign combat troops returned in 2014, when ISIS seized about a third of the country as the US-trained Iraqi security forces melted away.

After the defeat of ISIS in Iraq by the end of 2017, the US started to reduce the number of its troops – from about 5,000 to 2,500 – along with other countries from the international coalition.

Since then, Iran-backed Shiite militias and Tehran have called for the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq.