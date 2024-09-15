Trump safe after reported shooting in Florida, US Secret Service says

Republican presidential candidate <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump </a>is safe after a reported shooting in Florida on Sunday, the Secret Service said. Two people exchanged gunfire outside his Florida golf club, <i>The</i> <i>New York Post</i> said, quoting law enforcement sources. Mr Trump's campaign had earlier said he was safe after gunshots in his vicinity but gave no details. The White House said in a statement that President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden" target="_blank">Joe Biden</a> and Vice President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kamala-harris" target="_blank">Kamala Harris</a> had been briefed about the incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where Mr Trump was golfing. "They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team," the statement read. He survived an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/07/14/trump-assassination-attempt/" target="_blank">assassination attempt</a> on July 13 in Pennsylvania. His ear was nicked by a bullet in that attack during a rally in the town of Butler. Mr Trump had been playing at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, not far from his Mar-a-Lago residence, during a day away from the presidential campaign, media reports said. The US Secret Service, charged with protecting presidents, former presidents and other dignitaries, faced criticism after the Pennsylvania incident. The head of the agency later resigned, and at least five of its agents were placed on administrative leave.