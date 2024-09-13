Biden and Starmer to meet as Russia warns of potential 'direct war' with Nato

US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden" target="_blank">Joe Biden</a> and British Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/keir-starmer" target="_blank">Keir Starmer</a> will meet at the White House on Friday for crucial talks on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/Ukraine" target="_blank">Ukraine</a> and Gaza, as Russia reiterated warnings of a potential war with Nato. Ukrainian President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/Volodymyr-Zelenskyy" target="_blank">Volodymyr Zelenskyy </a>wants the US and UK to loosen restrictions on long-range missiles and strike deeper into Russian territory in a bid to counter Moscow's gruelling air assaults that have struck civilian infrastructure and killed dozens of Ukrainians in recent days. Mr Starmer is due to meet Mr Biden in the Oval Office on Friday afternoon, the White House said, where talks between the two leaders are expected to focus on Ukraine’s demands to use the western-supplied long-range missiles. But the White House moved to tamp down speculation a change in US policy on use of the weapons was imminent. "There is no change to our view on the provision of long-range strike capabilities for Ukraine to use inside Russia, and I wouldn't expect any sort of major announcement in that regard coming out of the discussions, certainly not from our side," White House National Security spokesman John Kirby told reporters. Mr Starmer is expected to press Mr Biden to give him the green light to let Kyiv fire British Storm Shadow missiles, which have a range of more than 250km, inside Russia. Ukraine already has limited permission to strike inside Russia, close to the border, to thwart attacks originating from there. At the United Nations, meanwhile, Moscow's ambassador <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/13/direct-war-would-come-if-ukraine-uses-long-range-weapons-russias-un-envoy-warns/" target="_blank">warned the Security Council</a> that Nato would be conducting “direct war” against <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia" target="_blank">Russia</a> if the West allows Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike deeper inside Russian territory. Vasily Nebenzya's comments come a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a <a href="https://thenational.slack.com/archives/C01TABANF1Q/p1726240942757439?thread_ts=1726240040.271359&cid=C01TABANF1Q" target="_blank">similar warning.</a> “If the decision to lift restrictions is really taken, that will mean that from that moment, Nato countries are conducting direct war with Russia,” Mr Nebenzya told the Security Council. “In this case, we will have to, as you understand, take the relevant decisions with all the consequences for this that the western aggressors would incur. “We're not talking about a game here. The facts are that Nato will be a direct party to hostilities against a nuclear power. I think you shouldn't forget about this.” Mr Starmer’s visit to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/washington" target="_blank">Washington</a> follows British Foreign Secretary <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/10/uae-and-arab-partners-important-to-post-war-gaza-lammy-says/" target="_blank">David Lammy</a>’s trip to Kyiv alongside US Secretary of State <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/09/09/uk-to-host-antony-blinken-for-talks-on-future-of-special-relationship/" target="_blank">Antony Blinken</a>. Concern over escalation is one of the reasons why consent has not yet been given. Mr <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/Volodymyr-Zelenskyy" target="_blank">Zelenskyy</a> on Friday expressed his frustration at the continued restrictions on the use of western weaponry against Russian targets. Although the US and UK have hinted they may change tack on missile restrictions, the policy of not allowing Kyiv to strike deep into Russia remains. “It's difficult to repeatedly hear, 'We are working on this,' while Putin continues to burn down our cities and villages,” Mr Zelenskyy wrote on X. Tensions are further flaring after the West accused Iran of supplying<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/09/11/will-irans-ballistic-missile-supply-to-russia-hurt-tehran-and-moscow-more-than-the-west/" target="_blank"> hundreds of missiles</a> to use against Ukraine. On what is Mr Starmer’s second trip to the US as Prime Minister, after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/07/10/starmer-washington-visit-nato/" target="_blank">attending the Nato summit</a> in July, the conflicts in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/middle-east/" target="_blank">Middle East</a> will be on the agenda, along with any progress that could be made towards the release of hostages and a ceasefire deal in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/12/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas-hostages/" target="_blank">Israel-Gaza</a> war.