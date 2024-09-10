Trump-Harris debate a crucial chance for candidates to break out of deadlocked race

Vice President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kamala-harris" target="_blank">Kamala Harris</a> and former president <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> will meet in a televised debate late on Tuesday, in what could be one of the last opportunities for either candidate to forge ahead in a race that has them neck-and-neck in most polls. The highly anticipated meeting will pit Ms Harris, a former prosecutor, against Mr Trump, a convicted felon. Yet most scrutiny is likely to be on Ms Harris, who has avoided conducting many interviews since she won her nomination on the Democratic ticket after President Joe Biden ended his re-election bid in the wake of his poor <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/06/28/a-bruising-night-for-biden/" target="_blank">debate performance</a> against Mr Trump in July. While Mr Trump is a politician who has been repeating similar talking points for almost a decade, Ms Harris has kept a low profile as Vice President and her personality – and policies – remain something of a mystery to millions of voters. Mr Trump said he would use the debate to contrast the “left-wing” policies Ms Harris proposed in her failed 2020 presidential bid with the more centrist positions she has staked out now. “You don't know what to expect. She's changed all of her policies over the years,” he told NBC News in a phone interview. Ms Harris, meanwhile, indicated she would draw attention to Mr Trump's habit of telling falsehoods. “Donald Trump has a real problem with the truth,” she wrote in a social media post on Tuesday morning. Her campaign released an advertisement featuring former president Barack Obama ridiculing Mr Trump's exaggerated claims about crowd sizes at his events. The two candidates have laid out differing visions for America, with Mr Trump pitching himself as a dealmaker who can alone save America from terminal decline, while Ms Harris has sought to counter the dark view by projecting “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/08/23/kamala-harris-tim-walz-donald-trump-dnc-us-election/" target="_blank">joy</a>” and giving a more optimistic view of the country. Both candidates have borrowed ideas from each other as they strive to sway the small band of undecided voters in a polarised America. Mr Trump has back-pedalled on some of his strict anti-abortion views, while Ms Harris has copied some of Mr Trump's economic plans, including cutting taxes on tips and backing fracking. Ms Harris must also show how her vision differs from that of Mr Biden, even though she has been working alongside the President for the last four years. One key issue is Israel's war in Gaza. Ms Harris has hewn closely to Mr Biden's unquestioning support of its ally,<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/10/they-need-our-vote-arab-americans-in-pennsylvania-say-ahead-of-harris-trump-debate/" target="_blank"> infuriating Arab and Muslim-American voters</a> who could play a crucial role in swing states where outcomes are decided by only a few thousand votes. Ms Harris has also proposed middle class tax cuts, tax increases for the wealthy and corporations, a restoration of abortion rights and a government that aggressively addresses climate change, among other stances. Mr Trump wants to extend his 2017 tax cuts, impose more tariffs and give more support to fossil fuel industries. The debate will take place in Philadelphia at 9pm Eastern Time and will last about 90 minutes.