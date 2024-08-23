Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris's acceptance speech included a direct appeal to non-Democrats, promising to be a president for all Americans. Reuters
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris's acceptance speech included a direct appeal to non-Democrats, promising to be a president for all Americans. Reuters

Opinion

Comment

Kamala Harris's good vibes offer Americans something new

Hussein Ibish is a senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute and a US affairs columnist for The National

23 August, 2024