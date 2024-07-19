Closing arguments in the case took place behind closed doors and Evan Gershkovich did not admit any guilt, according to the Russian court’s press service. Reuters
WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich sentenced to 16 years in Russian jail
Journalist was arrested in March 2023 while on a reporting trip to Yekaterinburg
The National
19 July, 2024