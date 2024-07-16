Sergey Lavrov condemns US disregard for UN resolutions

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov condemned the US on Tuesday for blatantly ignoring UN resolutions, accusing Washington of disregarding the illegality of Israeli control over the Golan Heights.

“Not all states represented in this room recognise the key principle of the UN Charter and the sovereign equality of all states,” Mr Lavrov said.

He was leading a ministerial meeting at the Security Council on how countries can work together to make the world a more just place.

Mr Lavrov warned against engaging in “pointless polemics” and attacked the US.

“The United States has long, through the words of its presidents, declared its own exceptionalism,” he said.

Mr Lavrov, whose country is president of the council for July, criticised US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for ignoring the illegality of Israeli control over the Golan Heights, despite UN Security Council Resolution 497, which states that Israel's annexation of the territory is illegal.

In 2019, former president Donald Trump officially recognised Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which were seized from Syria in 1967 and annexed in 1981.

Mr Lavrov also reminded the council that on March 25, the US referred to a newly adopted resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as “not legally binding”.

“In other words, these American rules are more important than Article 25 of the UN Charter,” he said.

“The sabotage of resolutions on the Middle East can be discussed endlessly.”

The UAE ambassador to the UN Mohamed Abushahab noted that multilateralism is "under severe strain" and emphasised the need to examine how to "revitalise" it.

"Our multilateral system often fails to facilitate decisive action due to political polarisation and competing interests. This is evident in this council's deliberations on Gaza and Ukraine," he said.

"The failure of the Security Council to act decisively and the misuse of the veto combined with unimplemented resolutions have undermined the council's ability to protect civilians and allowed the death and suffering of thousands and the displacement of millions to continue unabated. It serves as a case study for why reform is so urgently needed."

Mr Lavrov also accused US President Joe Biden's administration of stoking a war in Ukraine with the “reckless expansion” of Nato and holding Europe “at gunpoint”.

Germany's decision to submit to Washington and station long-range US missiles was an act of “humiliation”, he said.

US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield criticised Russia, stating it “doesn't take this matter [respecting the UN Charter] seriously”.

“As I listened to the Russian representative's statement, I thought I was in the wrong room because this seemed to be a session whining about the United States and the West, and I hardly heard the word 'multilateralism' mentioned,” she said.

