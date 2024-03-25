UN Security Council demands Gaza ceasefire resolution during Ramadan

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The UN Security Council adopted on Monday a resolution that demands an immediate humanitarian ceasefire during Ramadan that is to be “respected by all parties leading to a lasting, sustainable ceasefire”.

The E10-crafted resolution passed with 14 votes in favour and one abstention from the US.

This is the first time the council has passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war.

Read More Israeli raids on Al Shifa and Al Amal put hospitals on Gaza frontline again

The non-permanent members of the council negotiated with the US at the weekend to prevent another veto.

Initially, the text called for a "permanent sustainable ceasefire" but the US asked for it to be replaced with "lasting" instead.

Russia at the last minute objected to the removal of the word "permanent" ceasefire but the vote on the last-minute amendment failed to gain passage.

The successful resolution was drafted in part by Algeria, the Arab Group's representative on the Council, with countries including Slovenia, Switzerland and Mozambique.

Algeria's ambassador to the UN Amar Bendjama said the Security Council is finally shouldering its responsibility as the primary organ responsible for maintaining international peace and security and "responding to the calls of the international community".

"We look forward to the commitment and the compliance of the Israeli occupying power with this resolution for them to put an end to the bloodbath without any conditions to end the suffering of the Palestinian people," he added.

Mr Bendjama emphasised that it falls upon the Security Council to guarantee the enforcement of the resolution's stipulations.

Washington's top UN envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield shared her appreciation for the willingness of members of the council to take "some of our edits and improve on this resolution".

She pointed out that significant amendments were overlooked, including the US request to add a condemnation of Hamas.

"We did not agree with everything in the resolution. For that reason, we were, unfortunately, not able to vote yes," added Ms Thomas-Greenfield.

"However, as I've said before, we fully support some of the critical objectives in this non-binding resolution. And we believe it was important for the council to speak out and make clear that any ceasefire must come with the release of all hostages."

According to the UN Charter, all Security Council resolutions are binding under international law.

Ms Thomas-Greenfield said that the ceasefire can be put into effect only after Hamas starts releasing the hostages it currently holds.

Slovenia called for swift implementation of "this clear resolution" in particular with regards to the ceasefire, the unconditional release of hostages and the urgent need for expansion of the flow of humanitarian aid.

Samuel Zbogar, Slovenia's UN ambassador, reiterated the text's call for full respect of international law, including international humanitarian law and human rights law.

Unlike Friday's US-sponsored text, which was vetoed by Russia and China, the call for a ceasefire in the new resolution is not linked to ongoing talks to pause the fighting in return for Hamas releasing hostages.

The text “demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access to address their medical and other humanitarian needs”.

It also calls on all parties to comply “with their obligations under international law”.

"This crisis is not over. Our council will have to remain mobilised and immediately get back to work," said Nicolas de Riviere, France's UN representative.

"After Ramadan, which ends in two weeks, it will have to establish a permanent ceasefire."