Trump classified documents case dismissed by federal judge

A federal judge in Florida on Monday moved to dismiss a government case against former US president Donald Trump that focused on his alleged possession of classified documents after he left office.
Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed by Trump, dismissed the federal indictment because she believes naming Special Counsel Jack Smith to the case was a breach of the Appointments Clause.
Ms Cannon argued that the Department of Justice's appointment of an independent special counsel – Mr Smith – to oversee legal cases against Trump is unconstitutional.
It is expected that Mr Smith will appeal the ruling, which will take place through the Atlanta-based 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.
Trump has been accused of storing hundreds of classified documents in his Florida home after his presidency ended in January 2021 and has also been charged with obstruction of justice for not co-operating with the government to return all of the files.
The Republican presidential candidate has pleaded not guilty to 37 counts of conspiring to hide the sensitive documents.
Ms Cannon's handling of the case has been controversial as she was appointed by Trump during his presidency, and critics have said she has worked to delay the legal proceedings.
She has been overruled several times by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.
