Two figures linked to the Iranian regime have been barred from acting as trustees of UK charities after a Tehran-backed mosque held a memorial for Qassem Suleimani and an event glorifying Hezbollah in London.

Ahmad Vaezi, a member of Iran’s sanctioned morality body and head of its Islamic Propaganda Office, was disqualified along with Seyed Hashem Moosavi, a cleric described as the UK representative of Iran’s supreme leader.

Both were trustees of the Al-Tawheed Charitable Trust, which is under investigation by the UK's Charity Commission. They both made separate appeals against the decisions, but they were rejected by judges, it was announced on Thursday.

Mr Vaezi and Mr Moosavi, who are Iranian nationals, were barred after the charity hosted an event at its west London base to commemorate former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Qassem Suleimani, at which anti-Semitic chanting took place.

The event was held under the auspices of the Islamic Student Associations of Britain, which judges said “engaged in extremist activity in the London property”.

Speeches were made praising Maj Gen Suleimani at the event, which Mr Moosavi attended, and those present chanted “Death to Israel”, the Charity Commission has said.

The Al-Tawheed Charitable Trust's property in west London. Photo: Google Show caption: The Al-Tawheed Charitable Trust's property in west London. P…

During Mr Vaezi's appeal hearing it emerged that the Islamic Propaganda Office organised and hosted a “Hezbollah is Alive” event at Al-Tawheed Charitable Trust's property, the judges said in their ruling.

The Charity Commission described the event as “celebrating the martyrdom and sacrifice of the recently assassinated leader of Hezbollah and that it served to glorify the terrorist activities of Hezbollah, Hamas and the wider Axis of Resistance”.

Video shows that Mr Vaezi gave a speech at the event “that was clearly political in nature and an exercise in propaganda”, the commission told the court.

Mr Vaezi “deliberately suppressed” links to the Iranian regime when he failed to disclose his membership of its morality body, the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, said judges at the First-tier Tribunal (General Regulatory Chamber).

The court was told that the Charity Commission had accused him of “dishonestly seeking to withhold information about his links to the Iranian regime and lying about his reasons for doing so” when confronted by it.

The judges said the Charity Commission’s investigations found that the Al-Tawheed Charitable Trust property was bought with the support of the Iranian government to establish a “centre for intellectuals, educators and Iranian students in London”.

People attend a memorial event outside the Islamic Centre of England in London for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Getty Images Show caption: People attend a memorial event outside the Islamic Centre of…

Mr Vaezi, who also uses the surname Vaeijezei, was disqualified from acting as a trustee of a charity for 12 years in January for governance failings, close connections to the Iranian regime, and attendance at extremist events. At the same time, Mr Moosavi was barred for four years for governance failings.

Mr Vaezi argued in his appeal that the length of the disqualification was disproportionate. The court said it took this to mean that he accepted that some sanction against him as a charitable trustee was appropriate. The court said he did not specifically address the six matters of alleged misconduct.

Mr Moosavi was also previously a trustee at the Islamic Centre for England, which held two memorial events for Maj Gen Suleimani, for which it received an official warning from the Charity Commission.

According to court documents, he was appointed to his roles at both charities “in his capacity as the UK Spiritual Representative of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran”.

In his defence, he denied knowledge of anti-Semitic chanting at events on the charity's property and had “lack of recollection” concerning other matters.

The Charity Commission said disqualifying trustees or senior managers of a charity was “never a decision we take lightly”.

The grounds for disqualification of Mr Vaezi and Mr Moosavi “included attempts to mislead the Commission’s statutory inquiry into the charity as well as obstruct its regulatory work”.

“We have continued overseeing the remaining trustees' progress on improving the charity's governance, and we put in place a protective order prohibiting a third party from using the charity's premises,” said the watchdog.

“People should be able to trust those who run charities. Our inquiry into the charity is ongoing, and we will publish a report setting out our findings when it concludes.”

The Al-Tawheed Charitable Trust and Islamic Centre for England have been approached for comment.