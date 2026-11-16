'Long arm of hate': Second Iran-aligned TV channel faces UK closure

An Iranian TV station registered as a business in the UK faces being closed down in the second legal setback for regime-supporting outlets with a presence in the country.

HispanTV, focused on the Spanish-speaking world, is part of the state-owned Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (Irib) and has faced accusations of acting as Iran's “long arm of hate”.

The UK side of operations has been reported to police under national security laws by a senior British politician.

It could be the second Iran-aligned media company with a presence in the UK to be struck off in recent weeks.

Houthi broadcaster Al Masirah TV was removed from the UK’s official register of companies after an investigation by The National.

Companies House, the UK’s business register, has taken action against the company and its director, Seyedmehdi Mirtaleb. HispanTV and Mr Mirtaleb are now shown with a default address.

This procedure is followed if the registrar is satisfied that a company does not have an appropriate registered office address.

The address HispanTV and Mr Mirtaleb had previously given was an industrial unit on a business estate in north-west London. When The National visited, the premises was being used by another company. Businesses in nearby units said the lock-up had previously been empty for a number of years.

HispanTV was moved to a default address on October 19 and was given 28 days to provide Companies House with notice to change its registered office address. That deadline has now passed and the default address remains the same.

If HispanTV fails to change its address, the registrar can start the process of striking it off. The company then has two months to prove it is operating from an accepted address before it is dissolved.

An industrial estate unit in north-west London, which was given as the address of Iranian television station HispanTV. The National Show caption: An industrial estate unit in north-west London, which was gi…

Companies House said it does not comment on individual cases but said the action could be instigated by a report received from an outside party or by its own officials.

Earlier this year, Alicia Kearns, the UK's shadow Home Office Minister, wrote to London Metropolitan Police to say HispanTV and Mr Mirtaleb were allegedly breaching the UK's Foreign Influence Registration Scheme.

The law came into effect last year under the National Security Act to increase transparency and protect the UK from covert state-backed interference.

Records show the current and former owners of the UK entity had close ties with Press TV, Iran’s English-language state broadcaster, which operated from London studios until 2012 when its licence was revoked by the UK’s media regulator Ofcom.

According to Companies House, HispanTV has been registered as a business in the UK since January 2011.

Mr Mirtaleb, 48, who is listed as the director and majority shareholder, was an executive producer at Press TV in London from 2009 until 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile. He is listed as a British citizen on Companies House but in a previous entry his nationality was given as Iranian.

The records show that HispanTV was originally registered by Hamid Khairoldin, 68, but he resigned as a director and gave up his ownership of the company in 2014.

When PressTV was registered as a company in the UK, Mr Khairoldin was listed as a director from 2007 to 2010.

Shortly before PressTV was banned, it shared a Companies House-registered address with HispanTV in a west London office block.

HispanTV's global remit is to broadcast news, documentaries, and Iranian films 24 hours a day.

Its activities in the UK are unclear. It does not appear to make programmes or broadcast from the UK, but its footprint is aimed at Latin American nations.

In a report this year, HispanTV was described by the Anti-Defamation League as the “leading platform peddling anti-Semitic hate and disseminating anti-Israel prejudice and incitement across Latin America and the wider Spanish‑speaking world”.

The study found that HispanTV has significantly stepped up its rhetoric over the past two years through satellite, cable and live-streaming broadcasting, as well as its website. It has more than 250,000 followers on social media.

An earlier ADL study called HispanTV “the Iranian regime’s long arm of hate in Latin America”.

HispanTV appears to be on the same trajectory as Al Masirah TV, which was dissolved on November 10.

The registered address of Houthi TV station Al Masirah in London. The National Show caption: The registered address of Houthi TV station Al Masirah in Lo…

Al Masirah TV registered a mailing address at a cafe that represented a toehold in London. The set-up raised fears over alleged illicit funding, visa facilitation and intelligence gathering on political rivals.

Mr Mirtaleb and Mr Khairoldin have been approached for comment.