London Khamenei commemorations trigger backlash

Commemorations of the life of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have taken place in the UK, with more planned for this week following his death in an Israeli attack on his headquarters.

An event described as a “candlelit vigil” for Mr Khamenei is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at the Islamic Centre of Manchester.

The commemoration is “hosted by the Muslim Community and supported by Friends of Islamic Centre Manchester”. The Islamic Centre of Manchester describes itself as “one of the oldest Iranian Islamic centres in the UK”.

Bob Blackman, a Conservative MP and vocal critic of Iran, told The National: “It's very simple. Iran is an enemy of the UK. These people are the enemy within.

“Khamenei was responsible for the deaths of thousands and thousands of his own countrymen yet these people seem to be celebrating the life of this murderous individual. We seem to think that these deluded people are friendly to the UK. I just hope the people of Iran do overthrow this theocratic dictatorship and form a democracy.”

The Islamic Centre for England held prayers for Mr Khamenei on Sunday, the day after he was killed. The Islamic Centre for England is a charity that has long been known as a hub for pro-Iranian activity and has been the subject of intervention by the Charities Commission since 2022.

A message posted on its Instagram account said: “In profound grief and with heavy hearts the Muslim community is gathering at the Islamic Centre of England at Duhr prayer. We stand together in prayer and mourn the martyrdom of the leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.”

Video posted on social media showed photographs tied to the gates of the Islamic Centre for England featuring Mr Khamenei, next to a table with candles and flowers.

The pictures had been removed when The National visited.

The University College London’s AhlulBayt Islamic Society posted a tribute to the late supreme leader on its Instagram account which said: “We express our sincere condolences on the martyrdom of our beloved Sayed.”

The organisation is hosting an event titled Commemorating the Fallen, also taking place on Wednesday though its unclear if tribute will be paid to Mr Khamenei.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, AhlulBayt Islamic Society said that their expressions of commemoration for Mr Khamenei were legal in the UK and compatible with UCL’s code of conduct. The mourning of a religious figure of his stature does not amount to incitement of extremism, said the society.

The AhlulBayt Islamic Society did not respond directly to a request for comment. The Islamic Centre of Manchester and Islamic Centre for England also did not respond to requests for comment.