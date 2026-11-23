An Egyptian man's claim of support for the Muslim Brotherhood has enabled him to secure refugee status in the UK.

The asylum seeker had been through two appeals in which he failed to convince judges that he was a follower of the group. But at his third hearing, the court was told he had attended demonstrations in the UK associated with the Muslim Brotherhood.

Egypt has permanently placed the group on its list of terrorist organisations, replacing its temporary listing. Several other countries regard it as a terrorist group, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Russia, while the US designated three chapters as terrorist organisations in January.

The Muslim Brotherhood is not banned in the UK. A government-commissioned review published in 2015 concluded that aspects of the group's ideology and practices were secretive and "contrary to British values", but stopped short of recommending a ban. Instead, the government said association with the group would be treated as an extremism indicator, with closer scrutiny of visas and charities.

John Jenkins, who wrote the report, believes successive governments have wasted opportunities to understand how the group operates in Britain, and to tackle its influence.

In a bid to prove his support for the Muslim Brotherhood, images were shown to the court of the man wearing symbols associated with the group and standing behind prominent critics of the Egyptian government.

In his ruling, Judge Nicholas Webb said he found that “this is evidence that points towards the appellant being more than just a bystander at these events”. The man “has carried out activities in the UK associated” with the Muslim Brotherhood, he added.

Mr Webb said it was his opinion that the man had not proved on the balance of probabilities that he was a genuine supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood, but expressing his backing for the group put him at risk. He gave the Egyptian citizen leave to remain under Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which grants protection from torture and inhuman or degrading punishment.

“I find that continued attendance at demonstrations associated with a banned organisation is a factor that increases the risk of harm on return to Egypt,” Mr Webb said. “The activities he has undertaken would be seen as openly critical of the Egyptian regime and that he will have come to their attention because of his association with a banned organisation.”

The Muslim Brotherhood was founded in Egypt in the 1920s. US President Donald Trump last week described the group as “more dangerous” than communism and said the Islamist movement had to be "neutralised".