A German politician has been expelled by the far-left Die Linke party for her views on the Israel-Palestine conflict, as the party seeks to form a local government coalition in Berlin.

Vanessa Emde was Die Linke’s local representative for Neukolln, but her strong anti-Israel views drew criticism from within her party and coalition partners.

Die Linke came first in Berlin’s local elections in September, but has been working out a deal with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens. It's co-leader Elif Eralp is running to be Governing Mayor of Berlin.

More than two-thirds of the party’s parliamentary group voted to expel Emde from the party, a representative said. The motion for expulsion had been put forward by the group’s leadership.

The party’s leader, Tobias Schulze, said the differences with Ms Emde had become “insurmountable”.

Tobias Schulze, leader of Die Linke party, says the differences with Vanessa Emde, not pictured, had become 'insurmountable'. Reuters Show caption: Tobias Schulze, leader of Die Linke party, says the differen…

"We did not take this step lightly. Many members expressed today that they find this move difficult, yet understandable," Schulze said.

Ms Emde had signed a statement by Die Linke’s parliamentary group regarding anti-Semitism and the protection of Jewish life, but distanced herself shortly after.

Steffen Krach and Bettina Konig, the co-leaders of the SPD in Berlin, praised her expulsion and pledged to make the protection of Jews a part of the coalition agreement.

"She placed a significant strain on the coalition talks, and it is good that the Left has now brought clarity to the situation," they said.

"Furthermore, we will enshrine this clarity—our shared commitment to combating anti-Semitism and protecting Jewish life—in the coalition agreement."

The fallout from the Gaza war in Europe has seen left-wing politicians increasingly adopt an anti-Zionist stance.

In the UK, the Labour party cut ties with the Green Party in 10 councils after the Greens voted in favour of the motion that "Zionism is racism" at their party conference.

The co-leader of Berlin's social democratic SPD party Bettina Koenig, the parliamentary group co-leader of the left-wing Die Linke party Elif Eralp and the co-leader of Berlin's Greens Nina Stahr are in coalition talks. AFP Show caption: The co-leader of Berlin's social democratic SPD party Bettin…

The backlash against Ms Emde began after she published a social media video suggesting that anti-Zionism was a “legitimate political demand and must not be criminalised”.

"There is no right to exist for states - people have a right to exist,” she said in the video, adding that “the demand for a democratic one-state solution with equal rights for all people regardless of ethnic or religious affiliation is a legitimate political demand and must not be criminalised."

She has also criticised Germany’s “complicity in the genocide against Palestinian women,” and said that people protesting for Palestinian rights in Germany experienced “repression and police violence.”

“Restrictions of art, freedom of expression and assembly are Berlin issues - and therefore, they are of course included in the campaign for the House of Representatives,” she said.

Pressure from other parties on Die Linke to expel Ms Emde led to a public debate, with strong expressions of support from local socialist groups for the embattled representative.