Hamas bodyguard to be extradited from UK to Germany over massacre plot

The bodyguard of the former leader of Hamas is wanted in Germany on charges of plotting an attack on Jewish targets, The National can reveal.

Mohammed Al Fatih is accused along with seven other men of planning to carry out a massacre on the second anniversary of the October 7 attacks. Investigators believe the targets were Israeli diplomats, Jewish community centres and pro-Israel commemorations. Police broke up the plot before the group was mobilised.

His identity can be revealed after the conclusion of an assault trial in the UK. Al Fatih, 40, also known as Mohammad Basem Naim, has been living in the UK since 2014 and has been granted asylum, but he now faces a prison sentence and enforcement of a German extradition warrant.

According to information released by Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency soon after Al Fatih’s arrest, his father is Basem Naim, a senior Hamas figure based in Gaza who served as health minister.

Basem Naim, a senior Hamas official and Mohammed Fatih's father. Reuters Show caption: Basem Naim, a senior Hamas official and Mohammed Fatih's fat…

Al Fatih’s dual identity can be revealed after he was convicted following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court of wounding a debt collector.

The trial heard that Al Fatih was born in Germany and raised in Gaza but came to the UK in 2014 and was given asylum the following year. Since then he has been working as work an IT consultant while living in a Birmingham suburb with his wife and children.

The court was told the bailiff arrived at his house to collect a £900 ($1,200) payment for parking fines incurred by his wife. A scuffle broke out between Al Fatih and the bailiff, who retreated to his van. Al Fatih pursued him, carrying two kitchen knives, and smashed the vehicle’s window with a brick.

Prosecutor Matthew Brook said Al Fatih “stabbed out towards the driver’s window with one of the knives he was holding”, leaving the bailiff with a 1-2cm cut on his head.

A jury on Friday found Al Fatih guilty of wounding the bailiff, but not guilty of wounding with intent. He was detained in custody for sentencing and extradition proceedings will resume.

His legal team had unsuccessfully tried to stop the trial from going ahead on the grounds that jurors would be able to make the connection between a Hamas supporter who had been living in the UK and Al Fatih.

Hamas role

The German Federal Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Al Fatih on November 3, 2025 alleging he was part of a gang that accumulated a stash of guns and hundred of rounds of ammunition to carry out a massacre.

According to Germany’s Die Welt, Al Fatih was previously a bodyguard for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed by the Israelis in 2023. Al Fatih appears in photographs from 2007 standing behind Haniyeh.

Al Fatih saw his 63-year-old father in Qatar as recently as September 2025, a month before the second anniversary of the attack, Mossad said.

Weapons allegedly found in Mohammed Al Fatih's possession. Photo: Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs Show caption: Weapons allegedly found in Mohammed Al Fatih's possession. P…

The Israelis allege the meeting between the two men indicated the possible involvement of the Hamas leadership in promoting terrorism in Europe.

Basem Naim was placed under sanctions by the US in November 2024 as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

The Americans described him as a “senior Hamas member based in Gaza” who participated in the group’s engagements with Russia and has been a part of Hamas delegations to other countries. Naim also holds a leadership role on Hamas’s Council on International Relations, the US said.

The Palestinian Information Centre previously made the connection, saying in 2010 that “Mohammed Naim, the son of Palestinian health minister in Gaza Dr Basem Naim”, had been detained by Egyptian authorities.

Al Fatih’s UK trial was told he was tortured in Egypt when he was studying in Alexandria, which his defence said contributed to post-traumatic stress disorder and explained his reaction to the arrival of the bailiff at his house.

His barrister, Kate O’Raghallaigh, claimed Al Fatih’s actions could be explained by him suffering from PTSD stemming from his experiences in Gaza. His old brother was shot dead and he was shot in his early 20s, when he was in a car.

Ms O’Raghallaigh said the night before the incident that landed Al Fatih in court, his younger brother had been killed in Gaza.

Mohammed Al Fatih assaulted a debt collector. Photo: Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs Show caption: Mohammed Al Fatih assaulted a debt collector. Photo: Israel …

German plot

German prosecutors accuse Al Fatih of being a member of Hamas, which is described as a terrorist organisation, and twice meeting fellow alleged conspirator Abed Al G, a German national.

Al Fatih is alleged to have received five pistols and ammunition from him and then taken them to Vienna to be stored “in preparation for Hamas's assassination attacks on Israeli or Jewish institutions in Germany and Europe”.

He also produced a video in advance claiming responsibility, in which he announced the planned attack in the name of Hamas, the prosecutors allege.

Seven other alleged co-conspirators are also charged with plotting the attack, the wheels of which were set in motion in July 2025.

Danish national Yousif C, Lebanese-born Borhan El-K and Wael FM, and German national Ahmad I were allegedly tasked with procuring weapons and ammunition.

By the time the group were arrested in Berlin in October 2025 they had acquired an automatic rifle, 13 pistols and 700 rounds of ammunition, it is alleged.