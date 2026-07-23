US moves to disrupt Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas financial networks

The US on Thursday imposed new sanctions on an Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood official and three other people as to try to disrupt the financial networks of the Islamist group and Hamas.

The Treasury Department said two of the companies under the latest round of sanctions are sham entities related to the Muslim Brotherhood and conduits to funding Hamas's military wing.

The US designated the Muslim Brotherhood branches in Egypt and Jordan as terrorist organisations in January. The Lebanese Muslim Brotherhood was at the same designated as a foreign terrorist organisation.

“The Trump administration will relentlessly pursue terrorists and those who finance them,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

“Whether operating under the guise of charities, businesses, or underground financial networks, those who enable Hamas will be exposed, sanctioned and held accountable.”

Among those named on Thursday was Mahmoud Al Abyari, a senior leader of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood, based in the UK. Washington accused Mr Al Abyari of supporting fundraising for two entities previously sanctioned for providing support to Hamas.

The US also placed sanctions on two companies accused of fundraising and providing revenue for Hamas's military wing. Funds for the Madad Palestine Charitable Society – one of the groups listed on Thursday – were reportedly collected to benefit civilians but diverted by Hamas for military purposes, the Treasury said.

The US also imposed sanctions on Turkey-based El Kahira for General Trading, its owner and two shareholders for transferring hundreds of thousands of dollars to Hamas. Treasury said El Kahira provided banking services to known Sweden-based organised crime groups.

"Today’s action further exposes a multi‑layered typology in which Muslim Brotherhood affiliates and Hamas‑directed front organisations operate transnational fundraising channels, using charitable facades and underground banking networks to move and disguise funds across jurisdictions," the Treasury said.

The latest notice follows measures to disrupt Hamas's "sham charity network" in March and its support network in January.

In March, Massad Boulos, US President Donald Trump's senior adviser for Arab and African Affairs, said Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has supported fighters linked to Sudan's Muslim Brotherhood.