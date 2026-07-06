Charity watchdog examines Oxford Union over 'Hamas-linked' event partner

The UK’s charity watchdog is examining the partnership between the University of Oxford’s debating society and a Palestinian organisation linked to an alleged Hamas operative.

Promotional material for a ball organised by the Oxford Union featured the logo of the Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB), the chairman of which was Zaher Birawi until February.

Mr Birawi was described in the House of Commons by Labour MP Christian Wakeford as having been “designated by Israel in 2013 as a senior Hamas operative in Europe” and as “a serious national security risk”.

He was also placed under sanctions by the US this year, accused of being a senior official and founding member of the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad (PCPA) which American officials said “purports to broadly represent Palestinians but is clandestinely controlled by Hamas”. The PCPA was also designated a terrorist organisation.

The Charity Commission told The National it had contacted the Oxford Literary and Debating Union Charitable Trust but any findings have yet to be made. The charity has owned most of the buildings used by the student-run Oxford Union Society since 1975.

“We can confirm we are in touch with the charity’s trustees about this matter and are considering all information available to us to determine if there is a role for the Commission,” said the Charity Commission.

The Palestinian Forum in Britain's logo features on a poster for the Oxford Union ball. Photo: Instagram Info

Organisers of the Oxford Union ball teamed up with the PFB over the Al Andalus After Dark event, which took place on May 29. Al Andalus was once the part of Spain, now known as Andalusia, that was controlled by Muslim rulers for around 800 years until 1492.

The ball promised to take “guests into a vibrant world of music, flavour, artistry and atmosphere, inspired by the richness of Arab and Andalusian culture”, with DJs, tarot card readings and a Dabke dance class.

Mr Birawi did not respond directly to The National regarding the Oxford Union event. When he was sanctioned by the US, he told The National he “categorically” rejected the designation which “does not constitute a judicial finding” and said he was consulting with lawyers to challenge the decision.

“To the best of my knowledge and belief at the time of my involvement, the PCPA was presented and operated as an independent civil and political body engaging in peaceful political activity, and as operating in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations of the countries in which it functioned,” he said.

“I was not aware of, nor involved in, any unlawful activity, nor of any affiliation with or support from organisations designated on terrorism lists.”

The Oxford Literary and Debating Union Charitable Trust, Oxford Union and the Palestinian Forum in Britain have been contacted for comment.