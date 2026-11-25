The UK public’s views about the scale of immigration and the benefits refugees receive are at odds with reality, a study has shown.

Researchers at King’s College London examined perceptions about net migration, small boats and the welfare payments received by refugees.

Only 4 per cent correctly said that net migration, the difference between those leaving the UK and those arriving, had decreased significantly from June 2024 to June 2025.

Almost two thirds wrongly thought it had increased in this period, when in fact it fell by 66 per cent from 649,000 people to 219,000.

Supporters of the right-wing populist Reform UK party were most likely to believe net migration rose in the period.

The poll shows that 57 per cent of them wrongly believed net migration increased “significantly”, compared to 11 per cent of Labour Party voters.

“Immigration is a top national concern among the public and central to political debate,” says Prof Bobby Duffy, the director of the Policy Institute at KCL, which carried out the research.

“But this study shows that the immigration many people imagine is often very different from the reality.”

Prof Duffy said there was a polarisation in Britain on immigration, with “misperceptions are tightly tied to our identity and party allegiance, with incredibly different views on the same realities depending on which party you support”.

Migrants arriving at the port of Dover after setting out from France in a small boat. Getty Images Show caption: Migrants arriving at the port of Dover after setting out fro…

The research, published on Wednesday, is based on a survey of 1,827 UK adults, carried out with YouGov between March 23 and March 27.

The poll shows that, when it comes to the number of foreign-born people, about half thought the UK had the first or second-highest share among seven nations in 2023. In reality, it ranked joint fifth with Germany, behind Australia, Switzerland, Austria and Belgium but ahead of France.

The public also mistakenly thought the UK had more refugees than several other countries.

When asked which of the UK, Turkey, Germany, Poland and France hosts the most refugees, as of 2025, 44 per cent said the UK had the highest or second-highest number of refugees. In fact, it has the fewest of all five nations.

There is also a misconception about the benefits that asylum seekers receive, with 46 per cent believing that asylum seekers were prioritised for social housing.

Refugees can apply for social housing but it is on the same basis as everyone else.

More than one in three wrongly said that asylum seekers received as much money as those on Jobseeker’s Allowance.

Asylum seekers usually receive a weekly sum of £49.18 a person for food, clothing and toiletries, or £9.95 a person if their accommodation provides meals. This is less than JSA, which is up to £75.65 for those aged 24 and under and £95.55 for those aged 25 and over.

“It is wrong to believe that if we could only correct misperceptions, we would automatically reduce concerns about immigration or policy preferences,” said Prof Duffy.

“But it is just as wrong to give up on trying to convey a more realistic picture of immigration and its effects. We’re all entitled to our own opinions on immigration, but not our own facts.”