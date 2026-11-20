Two British nationals are to go on trial accused of an alleged Iran-linked plot to attack RAF Fairford in the UK.

Mohmed Abdulkarim, 24, and Nouman Essghir, 25, appeared at the Old Bailey court by video link, and their lawyers said both would plead not guilty. The court heard the men were funded by cash transfers from Iranian sources to attack the base.

The base is used ⁠by the US Air Force, including for missions to carry out defensive strikes on Iran. B-1 bombers were withdrawn from the facility on security grounds shortly after five British men were ⁠arrested outside the base in the south-west of England in the early hours ​of ⁠September 27.

The incident ‌occurred months after the launch of the US-led war against Iran. British police and ​Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Iran was probably involved, an accusation that Tehran's ambassador to Britain has denied.

Mr Essghir, a dual British-Iranian national, is the only ⁠one of the five arrested outside RAF Fairford to be charged.

He is charged with entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the UK, relating to alleged reconnaissance on August 22.

Mr Abdulkarim, who was subsequently arrested in central London, is also charged under the act with engaging in conduct that was ​likely to ‌materially assist a foreign intelligence service between August 31 and September 28.

Armed at RAF Fairford after five men were arrested. Getty Images Show caption: Armed at RAF Fairford after five men were arrested. Getty Im…

"Both defendants were in contact with a person known as Ali, who is abroad,” prosecutor Julia Faure Walker told the court. “Ali is alleged to have been acting in the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Ms Faure Walker said it is alleged that Mr Abdulkarim “was in effect Ali’s UK-based intermediary” who “was tasked to collect cash, purchase vehicles, and take other preparatory steps”.

Mr Abdulkarim went to money exchanges on three occasions to collect a total of £65,300 in cash from Ali. He then purchased equipment for the task, including five vans, the prosecutor said.

Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb fixed the start date for their four-week trial for ​November 22 next year. The next hearing will take place on March 19.

Police previously said that six other people, four of whom are British nationals who were arrested outside RAF Fairford on September 27, remain on police bail in connection with the incident.

US prosecutors have since charged three other men. Separately, the US removed American aircraft from a second air base in Britain a week later over drone-related security issues.