Iranian spymasters promised large payments to potential assassins but then failed to make good on agreements, investigations by authorities show.

An initial reward of $300,000 appears to be the benchmark promise made to recruits in western nations – but those tapped up invariably ended up unpaid and in prison.

Transcripts of wire taps released by law enforcement and court documents show that Tehran’s intelligence agencies fail by design or incompetence to make the promised transfers.

Iran’s efforts to use paid agents to carry out intelligence operations and assassinations in Europe and the US have been revealed in court.

Mostafa Sepahvand and Farhad Manesh were found guilty in the UK this month of spying ⁠on dissident journalists in Britain on behalf of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The Metropolitan Police said Sepahvand was partly motivated by the promise of £150,000 ($200,000) from his contacts in the IRGC, but transcripts of messages found on his phone reveal the cash never materialised.

He complained to his handlers that he was being “made a fool of” and “driven to the brink”.

Official warning

After Sepahvand and Manesh were convicted, Vicki Evans, the UK’s counter-terrorism policing senior co-ordinator, said such offers from Iran could not be trusted.

Farhad Manesh and Mostafa Sepahvand. Photo: Metropolitan Police Show caption: Farhad Manesh and Mostafa Sepahvand. Photo: Metropolitan Pol…

“People are often tasked via social media with the promise of large amounts of money, as seen in this case,” she said. “However, the proxy takes on all the risk and will often only receive a fraction, if any, of the promised financial reward.”

Sepahvand, of St John's Wood, London, who arrived in the UK in the back of a lorry in 2016, told the contact the IRGC had said “we'll give you 150 grand”.

“Then they said, 'We'll send through 30 grand for me.' I didn't accept because I said we're like brothers. But I made a mistake. I should have taken that 30 grand.”

The part-time car dealer later complained about being left out of pocket. “These people take six months before they send any money,” he said.

Thinking his car had been compromised because the residence was already under surveillance, Sepahvand bought a new vehicle, leaving his family in debt.

“My mates think I've received £30,000 to £40,000. They don't know I'm doing this out of friendship. Up to now, I've spent £8,000 of my own money. £8,000! Do these people even understand these things?”

The transcript revealed Sepahvand then realised the money might never materialise.

“This job is illegal. It carries criminal liability. The prison sentence is serious too. Let them transfer at least £10,000 first,” he said.

Senior US official

Sharam Poursafi offered $300,000 for the assassination of John Bolton. Photo: FBI / Getty Images Show caption: Sharam Poursafi offered $300,000 for the assassination of Jo…

The IRGC also promised a large sum of money to have former US national security adviser John Bolton assassinated to avenge the killing of Quds Force general Qassem Suleimani.

Once again the agreement turned into a haggle over money.

The US Justice Department said Shahram Poursafi, 50, also known as Mehdi Rezayi, sought to arrange the killing on behalf of the Quds Force and offered money to have Mr Bolton killed.

According to court documents, in October 2021 Mr Poursafi asked the individual if they could hire an assassin for $200,000 in order to “eliminate someone” with the promise of $1 million for a second job.

The contact was offered $50,000 for arranging the assassin and was told to open a cryptocurrency account. He negotiated the price up to $300,000, which Mr Poursafi said he had cleared with the IRGC. But the money never appeared.

'Recently failed operation'

An argument then broke out, including over reimbursement for a $250 burner phone bought by the would‑be assassin. The contact also sought part of the payment for the assassination upfront.

Mr Poursafi told his contact that the money was taking longer than expected and that senior members of the IRGC had not approved the payment. In one tense phone call about a week after the first payment, the agent said circumstances in Tehran had changed. “Poursafi fought to get the reimbursement for [his contact], but they said no one could get pre-payment due to a recently failed operation,” the FBI report on the wiretaps said.

In April 2022, the contact told Mr Poursafi they would not continue to work without being paid, and he agreed to send $100 to the cryptocurrency wallet.

Mr Poursafi was charged in August for his role in the plot that year, but he remains in Iran and was added this month to the FBI’s most wanted list. A reward of up to $20 million has been offered for information leading to his arrest or conviction.

Two hitmen were hired to killed Iranian-American dissident Masih Alinejad. AFP Show caption: Two hitmen were hired to killed Iranian-American dissident M…

Another plot sought to assassinate Iranian-American journalist and activist Masih Alinejad. It involved two US hit men who had been promised an advance payment that wiretaps showed had not been received.

Prosecutors described Farhad Shakeri as an IRGC asset living in Tehran who immigrated to the US as a child but was deported in about 2008 after serving 14 years in prison for robbery.

He hired US-based Carlisle Rivera and Jonathon Loadholt for $100,000 to kill Ms Alinejad on instructions from high-ranking members of the IRGC.

Court documents show that a tense discussion between Rivera and Loadholt revealed the would-be assassins' frustrations at not getting a $10,000 advance they believed was promised to them by Mr Shakeri.

“I'm screaming my head off,” Loadholt told Rivera. “I'm so frustrated son. I'm like ready to jump out the window.”

He pleaded guilty to conspiracies to stalk and launder money in the plot against Ms Alinejad in her Brooklyn home in 2024. Rivera was sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiring to murder her.

Asif Merchant was jailed for plotting to assassinate Donald Trump. Reuters Show caption: Asif Merchant was jailed for plotting to assassinate Donald …

Plot to kill US President

Even the highest level target possible was not enough to break the IRGC's bureaucracy. Payment disputes featured in the plot by IRGC operative Asif Merchant to assassinate Donald Trump, for which he was jailed for 27 years this week.

In April 2024, Merchant, 48, a Pakistani citizen, flew to the US to carry out his plot immediately after spending a week in Iran.

On arrival, he contacted an acquaintance to assist him. But the acquaintance reported Merchant to the FBI and served as an informant.

Merchant then contacted what he thought were hitmen but were actually undercover FBI agents and agreed to give them an initial $5,000.

In June, he met one of them in person and said it would take a week to obtain the money.

The sum became the focus of week of wrangling, with Merchant eventually able to get hold of it through a relative.