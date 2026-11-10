US charges three men over alleged Iran-backed terror plots, including at RAF Fairford

The US has charged three Iranians suspected of allegedly plotting terrorist attacks in Europe and the US, including at a British RAF Base in Fairford in September that was housing American military aircraft and personnel.

The US Justice Department unsealed an eight-count superseding indictment on Tuesday charging Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al Saadi, a dual Iranian-Iraqi national, Mohsen Mohajeri, an Iranian national, and Mohammad Ali Al Hassani, an Iraqi national, with terrorism-related offences.

They operated on behalf of an Iran-aligned network involving Kataib Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, both designated terrorist organisations by Washington, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors allege that Mr Al Hassani orchestrated a plot against RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire in September, recruiting associates in Britain to conduct surveillance of the base and arrange logistics for an attempted attack.

Mr Al Saadi is in US custody awaiting trial on other terrorism charges in New York but tried to co-ordinate with Mr Al Hassani and Mr Mohajeri in Iran from jail by passing coded messages through family members, according to the Justice Department.

He had been arrested abroad in May and transferred to US custody to face earlier terrorism charges.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the case showed the determination of Iran to carry out attacks in Europe and the US.

"According to the indictment, one of the subjects is behind bars awaiting trial yet he allegedly sent coded messages to assist in future acts of violence," Mr Patel said.

The updated charges relate to almost 20 alleged terrorist attacks and attempted attacks, the department said.

“Anyone who plans a terrorist plot on a military base housing American service members will be prosecuted by the United States government,” US Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement.

The US evacuated B-1B bombers from the RAF Fairford airbase in western England recently after the arrest of a group of men over an alleged terror plot against the site. The British government has since said Iran was responsible for that incident.

The indictment also links the defendants to a campaign of attacks against Jewish communities in Europe during the spring of 2026. These included arson and explosives attacks, as well as a near-fatal stabbing in London in which two Jewish men, including a dual US-British citizen, were seriously injured.