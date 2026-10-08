Ex-prince Andrew search warrants quashed after police accept legal error

British police on Thursday said ​that ​search warrants ​it secured to ⁠search properties linked to King ⁠Charles's younger brother Andrew ​Mountbatten-Windsor had been incorrectly granted and must be quashed.

The former prince was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in February and searches were ⁠carried out at properties in Sandringham ⁠and Windsor.

However, Mr Mountbatten-Windsor ‌applied for the search warrants to be ​quashed and Thames Valley Police said it accepted that they had not been properly granted.

“We accept the position that the initial court's decision to issue warrants under the specific piece of legislation used was incorrect and therefore these must be legally quashed,” a Thames Valley Police spokesperson said.

“Legal proceedings are currently ongoing to decide how material seized during the searches will ​be managed and whether we ‌can lawfully retain ⁠it in support ​of our ongoing investigation.”

The force said the criminal ​investigation ‌which began after the release of millions of ⁠documents by the US Department of Justice relating ⁠to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was continuing.

Andrew, the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth, has denied any ​wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and said he regretted their friendship.