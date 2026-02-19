Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested in Epstein investigation

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office by police assessing claims made in the Epstein files.

Detectives from Thames Valley Police arrived in unmarked police cars at his home at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Thursday, shortly after 8am.

They gathered outside the property before going inside to arrest Mr Mountbatten-Windsor on his 66th birthday. Police also searched his former home Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Andrew is the first British senior royal to be arrested since King Charles I, who was subsequently executed for high treason at the end of the English Civil War in 1649.

“We have today arrested a man in his 60s from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office," police said on Thursday. "The man remains in police custody at this time.”

According to the Crown Prosecution Service website, misconduct in public office carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

King Charles III issued a written statement on Thursday in response to the arrest saying "the law must take its course".

The case is regarded as the biggest crisis for the British monarchy since the abdication in 1936 of Edward VIII over his decision to marry divorcee Wallis Simpson.

Unmarked cars outside Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's home in Sandringham, Norfolk. Getty Images Info

The ream of disclosures from the millions of emails released in the Epstein files had put British detectives under pressure to vigorously investigate Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s links with the late convicted sex offender.

Thames Valley Police previously said the force was reviewing allegations that a woman had been trafficked to the UK by Jeffrey Epstein to have a sexual encounter with Mr Mountbatten-Windsor. There were also claims that the former prince had shared sensitive information with the financier and paedophile while serving as a British trade envoy.

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

The arrest represents a new low for King Charles's brother, who was stripped of his title “Prince Andrew” and surrendered his dukedom of York late last year, meaning he is effectively no longer a royal.

He does, however, remain in the line of succession. He is eighth in line to the throne, having gradually moved down since being born second in line.

King Charles said he had "learnt with the deepest concern" the news about the arrest.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities," he said.

“In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

The British monarch had earlier this month expressed "profound concern" about the most recent allegations over his brother's conduct, stating he stood ready to support any police investigation.

Twice this month the king has been heckled in public over his sibling's Epstein connections.

Andrew's fall from grace has gathered pace since the disastrous interview he gave to BBC’s Newsnight in 2019 over his alleged attachment to Virginia Giuffre, which Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has denied.

As the raft of three million emails emerged from the US connected to Epstein, pressure grew on the king to act. He removed the former prince from Royal Lodge in Windsor and placed him in the Sandringham estate last month.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor through the years - in pictures

'Nobody above the law'

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer earlier on Thursday told the BBC that "nobody is above the law". He added that the principle was "very important" and "has to apply in this case in the same way it would in any other".

Stephen Parkinson, director of public prosecutions – a position Mr Starmer once held - previously said: “It’s my job to enforce the law and I do so without fear or favour, and that is unaffected by the status of the individual concerned.”

Mr Parkinson also said he had “total confidence” that detectives would examine any relevant evidence that might point to criminality.

The family of Ms Giuffre spoke out after the arrest on Thursday. Ms Giuffre, who died last year, was one of the most prominent Epstein accusers. She had accused Mr Mountbatten-Windsor of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, allegations that he repeatedly denied. The former prince settled a civil lawsuit with Ms Giuffre out of court in 2022, with no admission of liability for an undisclosed sum.

Her family said: “At last, today our broken hearts have been lifted with the news that no one is above the law – not even royalty. On behalf of our sister, we extend our gratitude to the UK’s Thames Valley Police in their investigation and arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you.”

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is being investigated over links to convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. AFP Info

Trade envoy conduct

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct while UK trade envoy between 2001 and 2011 has come under the spotlight, after emails suggested he had shared confidential information with the convicted sex offender.

Emails released by the US Department of Justice appeared to show the former duke sharing reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore.

One dated November 2010 appeared to be forwarded by Andrew five minutes after being sent by his special adviser at the time, Amir Patel.

Another, on December 24 of that year appeared to send Epstein a confidential brief on investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand province, Afghanistan.

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla in Barking, England. The king has been heckled in public by bystanders over his brother's Epstein connections. Reuters Info

Homes searched

Searches are now being carried out at Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk, the police said.

“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office,” said Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence. We understand the significant public interest in this case and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

The police added that they would not be formally “naming the arrested man, as per national guidance”. The names of suspects are usually released once they have been charged by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Providing its own update on the investigation into Epstein and his associates in the UK, the CPS said: “We are in close contact with the Metropolitan Police Service and Thames Valley Police regarding high-profile individuals. We remain ready to support any police investigations if needed.”

A number of police forces across the UK are assessing information released as part of the Epstein files document release.

Officers from Surrey, Bedfordshire, Essex, Norfolk, the West Midlands, Wiltshire and Scotland have said they are reviewing information.

On Wednesday, the Met said it was also looking into allegations that Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s protection officers turned a “blind eye” to his visits to Epstein’s island, Little St James, in US territory of the Virgin Islands.

The National Crime Agency said it was supporting UK forces in their Epstein files inquiries.