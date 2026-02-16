French police raid Arab World Institute in Epstein-linked inquiry into Jack Lang

French ⁠police on Monday searched the ⁠Arab World Institute ​in Paris in connection with an investigation ⁠into its former head, Jack Lang, and his ties with ⁠the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Prosecutors opened ​a ⁠preliminary ‌investigation into alleged tax fraud against Mr Lang ​and his daughter Caroline – also allegedly connected to Epstein – after the release of documents by the US Department of Justice.

The Arab World Institute said it could not comment on Monday. France's National financial prosecutor said the Arab World Institute was among several sites being raided.

Mr Lang, a former French culture minister ​under socialist president Francois Mitterrand, resigned this month ⁠from the institute ​he had led since ​2013. His three-year mandate was renewed four times and was scheduled to end in December.

Jack Lang, left, a French former culture minister, with US financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein at the Louvre in Paris. AFP

His daughter Caroline has resigned from her position as head of a film producers' union.

The ‌Arab World Institute is a ⁠cultural and research organisation in Paris that promotes understanding of the Arab world and is supervised by the French Foreign Ministry.

Mr Lang, who corresponded with Epstein from 2012 ​and 2019, has denied the accusations. Files ‌released by the US Department of Justice showed Epstein and Mr Lang – who has also twice served as French education minister – discussed a variety of topics including a property transaction in Morocco.

According to the documents, Mr Lang had told Epstein the asking price was "€5.4 million [$6.4 million], offshore." Questioned by French investigative website Mediapart, Mr Lang said he did "not remember this story very well" and he believed he had "simply passed on the seller's demands with no further comment".

The Arab World Institute's board of directors is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to discuss Mr Lang's replacement. A candidate is expected to be put forward by the Foreign Ministry to the board, which includes seven Arab ambassadors and seven senior French diplomats.

In the past, Arab ambassadors have always approved proposals put forward by the French state, the largest financial contributor to the institute.

In a message of thanks sent on Monday to the Arab World Institute's newsletter subscribers, Mr Lang said it would open a new Arabic language institute this year.

"As I prepare to step down from the presidency, I wanted to express my sincere gratitude," he said. "The Institute pursues its mission with passion and determination and remains a major reference point in the French and international cultural landscape."