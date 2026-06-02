British couple detained in Iran lose appeal against spying conviction

A British couple jailed on spying charges in Iran have lost an appeal against their convictions, their family have said.

Craig and Lindsay Foreman were handed a 10-year prison sentence in February after being convicted of espionage, which they both deny.

They were jailed after their arrest in January last year while travelling through Iran during a round-the-world motorcycle trip.

Lindsay Foreman's son, Joe Bennett, said the couple had not been not permitted to attend court for their own appeal hearing.

“We don't know if they received a proper account of what was argued on their behalf,” he said.

“We know they had been asked to sign documents they could not read, and they refused, but we don't know the details of when, or what they were.”

Mr Bennett said he met officials at Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on Monday, but left the meeting without “clarity on what pressure is being applied to Tehran”.

“Their case has now passed to the Supreme Court, but we don't understand the process, the timeline, or what, if anything, will be submitted in their name,” he said, adding that the couple have no legal representation.

Craig and Lindsay Foreman lost their appeal against their conviction for spying. Photo: Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Info

The Foremans are being held in Evin prison and had been allowed to make 10-minute phone calls to their relatives almost daily but that access was withdrawn after Ms Foreman gave a media interview.

The couple are currently on ‌hunger strike in protest against their treatment and have lost contact with their ⁠family.

The British government has previously called the Foremans' sentence “totally unjustifiable” ⁠and said it would continue to push for their release.

The family has criticised the government's response, and earlier this year said the couple were being used as “human shields” amid the​ conflict in the region.

The family's frustration has been compounded by the return in April of two French citizens, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, who had been detained in Iran.

The FCDO is understood to be in contact with the Iranian Foreign Ministry to have the Foremans' telephone access restored and ultimately secure their release.

All British and British-Iranian citizens are warned by the FCDO not to travel to Iran because of a “significant risk of arrest, questioning or detention”.