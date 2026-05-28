British Museum calls off Jewish cultural lecture over protest fears

The British Museum has postponed an event marking Jewish Culture Month over concerns it would be marred by protests.

Organisers realised that a “significant proportion of registered attendees were individuals intending to deliberately disrupt the event”, due to take place on Thursday, which could have prevented others from participating and undermined it.

The museum “fully recognises the importance of lawful protest and freedom of expression in a democratic society. Equally, we have a responsibility to ensure that events hosted within the museum can proceed safely, securely and without intimidation for speakers, staff and visitors alike”, it said in a statement shared on X by its chairman, former UK chancellor George Osborne.

The event was a lecture called Ancient Israel and Judah in the British Museum. Paul Collins, keeper of the Department of the Middle East, had been due to speak about how artefacts held in the museum can show how “the histories of the kingdoms of Israel and Judah can be illuminated by the archaeology and art of the wider ancient Middle East”.

The museum said that after a discussion on security, the event was postponed until it could take place in an environment that safeguards the audience and the integrity of the programme.

It said: “This decision was made to protect the event – not to diminish it. We will continue to support Jewish Culture Month and remain committed to providing a space where history, culture and scholarship can be explored openly, respectfully and without disruption.”

The British government has pledged to take urgent action to tackle anti-Semitism, which has seen a notable increase in the UK since the October 7 Hamas attacks, with a number of attacks on Jewish people and locations in London.

Previous slide Next slide The Nineveh Gallery at the British Museum in London in 1852. All photos: Getty Images Info

The Elgin Room at the British Museum in 1840 Info

The neo-classical exterior of the British Museum in 1865 Info

Filming takes place in the British Museum in 1928 Info

Visitors reading information concerning the Rosetta Stone, from the top of the stone itself, in the Egyptian Gallery in 1932 Info

A man examines a totem pole which was purchased from a village in British Columbia and brought to the museum in 1933 Info

The Reading Room in 1937 Info

'Operation Elgin' is carried out in 1945, when 100 tonnes of priceless Elgin Marbles were moved from their wartime hideout in Aldwych Tube station to the British Museum Info

Visitors viewing the Parthenon Sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles, in the Egyptian Galleries in 1954 Info

A statue of Egyptian pharaoh Rameses II in 1954 Info

Workmen unload a portion of the Parthenon frieze before affixing it to the wall in the new Elgin Marbles room in 1961 Info

The gold death mask of Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun on display in 1972 Info

The exterior of the museum in 1980 Info

A frieze which forms part of the Elgin Marbles, taken from the Parthenon in Athens almost 200 years ago, on display in 2002 Info

A Terracotta Warrior statue, wrapped in protective foam, is moved into place in the Reading Room in 2007 Info

An aerial view in 2008 Info

Gardeners from the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew prune the foliage in an Indian-themed garden on the west lawn of the British Museum in 2009 Info

Visitors walk in The Great Court of the museum in 2011 Info

The British Museum's new World Conservation and Exhibitions Centre, right, adjoining the original building, in 2014 Info

A basalt Easter Island Head figure, known as Hoa Hakananai'a, on display in 2018 Info

Visitors wearing face masks walk through the Egyptian exhibition as the museum reopened to the public after being closed for 163 days due to Covid lockdowns Info

Items from a collection of metal plaques and sculptures taken from modern-day Nigeria in 1897, commonly referred to as the Benin Bronzes, are seen in a gallery of African relics in 2023 Info











































In February, the museum became the focus of concern over claims that the word Palestine had been expunged from the institution.

The museum’s executive director, Nick Cullinan, spoke to Palestinian ambassador Husam Zomlot after reports circulated that the Palestine labels for artefacts had been removed following pressure from the British charity UK Lawyers for Israel.

Some labels and maps in the Middle East galleries had been amended over the previous year to show ancient cultural regions, using terms such as “Canaan”, which the museum believes are more relevant for the southern Levant in the later second millennium BC.