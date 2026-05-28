British Museum calls off Jewish cultural lecture over protest fears

The British Museum has postponed an event marking Jewish Culture Month over concerns it would be marred by protests.
Organisers realised that a “significant proportion of registered attendees were individuals intending to deliberately disrupt the event”, due to take place on Thursday, which could have prevented others from participating and undermined it.
The museum “fully recognises the importance of lawful protest and freedom of expression in a democratic society. Equally, we have a responsibility to ensure that events hosted within the museum can proceed safely, securely and without intimidation for speakers, staff and visitors alike”, it said in a statement shared on X by its chairman, former UK chancellor George Osborne.
The event was a lecture called Ancient Israel and Judah in the British Museum. Paul Collins, keeper of the Department of the Middle East, had been due to speak about how artefacts held in the museum can show how “the histories of the kingdoms of Israel and Judah can be illuminated by the archaeology and art of the wider ancient Middle East”.
The museum said that after a discussion on security, the event was postponed until it could take place in an environment that safeguards the audience and the integrity of the programme.
It said: “This decision was made to protect the event – not to diminish it. We will continue to support Jewish Culture Month and remain committed to providing a space where history, culture and scholarship can be explored openly, respectfully and without disruption.”
The British government has pledged to take urgent action to tackle anti-Semitism, which has seen a notable increase in the UK since the October 7 Hamas attacks, with a number of attacks on Jewish people and locations in London.
In February, the museum became the focus of concern over claims that the word Palestine had been expunged from the institution.
The museum’s executive director, Nick Cullinan, spoke to Palestinian ambassador Husam Zomlot after reports circulated that the Palestine labels for artefacts had been removed following pressure from the British charity UK Lawyers for Israel.
Some labels and maps in the Middle East galleries had been amended over the previous year to show ancient cultural regions, using terms such as “Canaan”, which the museum believes are more relevant for the southern Levant in the later second millennium BC.