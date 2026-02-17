British Museum reassures ambassador that it has not 'cancelled' Palestine

The British Museum has contacted Palestine’s ambassador to the UK to reassure him that the word Palestine had not been expunged from the museum, a source told The National.

The museum’s executive director Nick Cullinan spoke with ambassador Husam Zomlot on the phone on Monday after reports circulated that the Palestine labels for artefacts had been removed following pressure from the British charity UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI).

Some labels and maps in the Middle East galleries have been amended to show ancient cultural regions, and use terms such as "Canaan" which the Museum believes are more relevant for the southern Levant in the later second millennium BC. The labels were replaced throughout the past year, following a decision made more than a year ago with focus groups, The National understands.

A British Museum representative rejected claims that the changes were made in response to a letter from UKLFI, which was sent to the museum last week.

"It has been reported that the British Museum has removed the term Palestine from displays," the representative said. "It is simply not true. We continue to use Palestine across a series of galleries, both contemporary and historic."

The museum also continues to use UN terminology on maps that show modern boundaries, for example those of Gaza, the West Bank, Israel and Jordan, and refer to "Palestinian" as a cultural or ethnographic identifier where appropriate.

It is understood Mr Zomlot has accepted the museum's explanation. The embassy had previously expressed "serious concern" over the reports that the museum had been "pressured into removing, questioning, or restricting the use of the term 'Palestine'".

"Attempts to cast the very name 'Palestine' as controversial risk contributing to a broader climate that normalises the denial of Palestinian existence," it said in a statement. Mr Zomlot had said that “cultural institutions must not become arenas for political campaigns. Palestine exists. It has always existed. And it always will.”

The historian William Dalrymple said he had spoken to Mr Cullinan and was "relieved" by what he was told about the changes, which have been made to two labels.

"I've just been chatting with Nick Cullinan, the excellent new director of the British Museum, and I'm very relieved to say that the story ... about the BM cancelling the name 'Palestine' is a complete misrepresentation of the facts," he wrote on X.

Mr Cullinan reportedly told Mr Dalrymple that curators had thought "long and hard" about the decision to amend the two labels, and added that he had been "disgusted" by the false claims.