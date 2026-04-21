Masdar and ScottishPower install UK's largest wind turbines

The Abu Dhabi renewables energy company Masdar and ScottishPower have installed the UK’s largest wind turbine, which is capable of powering an average home for more than four days with a single revolution.

The record-breaking offshore wind turbine is the first of 95 that will be built on the East Anglia THREE offshore wind farm off the coast of Suffolk, east of England's North Sea coastline. The project is a partnership between Masdar and ScottishPower, a subsidiary of the Spanish renewable energy company Iberdrola.

The £4 billion wind farm project will be “one of the world’s largest” when it comes into operation, generating enough electricity to power 1.3 million UK homes. Each blade on the 14MW turbine is 115 metres long – longer than a Premier League football pitch – and all 285 of them are being made in the UK at Siemens Gamesa’s factory in Hull.

The global ⁠wind industry installed a record 165 gigawatts of new capacity in 2025, up 40% ​from 2024.

Husain Al Meer, director of Global Offshore Wind at Masdar, described it as a “milestone” for the UK’s offshore wind sector.

“We are proud to work alongside ScottishPower and Iberdrola to bring this project to fruition and to be playing our part in securing the UK’s clean energy future, while helping to create jobs and drive sustainable growth,” he said.

“We see tremendous potential for offshore wind, not just in the UK but across the wider European market, where offshore wind can provide critical energy security, power economic progress and help nations achieve their clean energy objectives,” he said.

It comes as the UK faces an energy crisis due to the US-Iran war, with the government announcing energy reforms on Tuesday that would encourage more renewable energy consumption and reduce the UK’s reliance on imported gas.

Charlie Jordan, chief executive of ScottishPower Renewables, said the turbine’s completion was “a defining moment – and a UK industry first. We celebrate and accelerate the deployment of home-grown renewable energy at scale.

“East Anglia THREE will be the biggest and most powerful offshore wind farm in our portfolio,” he added. “That means billions of pounds invested in UK and global supply chains.

UAE-backed investments in the UK since 2021, when a Sovereign Investment Partnership was signed by the two countries, have reached £30 billion. A deal for clean technology co-operation was signed in 2023.