UK adopts new anti-Muslim hostility definition as hate crimes rise

Britain has adopted a new definition of anti-Muslim hostility as part of a broader strategy to tackle rising hate crime, it has been announced.

The UK charity regulator will also receive new powers to address extremism and the promotion of hatred.

Announcing the change in parliament, Communities Secretary Steve Reed said the government had a responsibility to respond to record levels of Islamophobia and was now adopting a non-statutory definition of anti-Muslim hostility.

He told MPs on Monday evening it “gives a clear explanation of unacceptable prejudice, discrimination and hatred targeting Muslims, so we can take action to stop it”.

He added that “you can’t tackle a problem if you can’t describe it”.

While the definition does not refer to Islamophobia by name, it designates anti-Muslim hostility as “intentionally engaging in, assisting or encouraging criminal acts … that are directed at Muslims because of their religion”.

It was also the “prejudicial stereotyping of Muslims … with the intention of encouraging hatred against them”.

“It is engaging in unlawful discrimination where the relevant conduct is intended to disadvantage Muslims in public and economic life,” it concluded.

Mr Reed argued that it would help protect people from “unacceptable prejudice, discrimination and hatred” while safeguarding freedom of speech.

Former Conservative attorney general Dominic Grieve was appointed last year to lead a review into creating a new definition of Islamophobia, amid the increase in anti-Muslim abuse.

The definition was meant to guide the government and other bodies regarding discrimination against Muslims but will not have a statutory basis.

Jonathan Hall, the independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, has previously said a definition would not protect Muslims from hatred.

“I am against an Islamophobia definition because it’s directed at a thing, at religion, rather than an anti-Muslim hatred law, which is about protecting people.”

But Mr Reed stressed that the definition had been designed to ensure open debate about religion would remain protected.

Critics of attempts to introduce a definition of Islamophobia have argued such measures could risk creating “backdoor” blasphemy laws and restrict discussion about Islamic extremism.

Mr Reed rejected those concerns, saying the government had no intention of limiting free speech. “There is absolutely no question of blasphemy laws by the back door,” he said.

“But we will not stand by and simply watch while Muslim communities face targeted abuse in ways that any decent country would consider to be absolutely intolerable.”

Religious hate crime reached a record high last year with offences targeting Muslims rising by 20 per cent to 3,200 cases in the year to March last year.

During the same period, Jewish people experienced the highest rate of religious hate crime, with 106 incidents per 10,000 people while Muslims had the second-highest rate, with 12 incidents per 10,000 people.

As part of the government’s broader social cohesion plan, new measures will be introduced in universities, including a confidential whistle-blowing path for staff to raise concerns and a “campus cohesion charter”.

This will help universities meet their obligations under the Prevent duty, which requires educators to take action to stop individuals being radicalised or drawn into terrorism.

Ministers also slipped out an announcement to strengthen the powers of the Charity Commission to tackle extremist abuse in the charitable sector.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy announced that the regulator will be given enhanced authority to close charities that promote extremism.

An annual report on the state of extremism in the UK will also be introduced to outline the scale of the threat.

Announcing the reforms, Ms Nandy said the measures were intended to protect the integrity of the charity sector. “Charities are the lifeblood of our communities, and we will not allow extremists to hijack their good name,” she said.

“By giving the Charity Commission the teeth it needs to act fast and decisively, we will close the door on those who exploit charitable status to spread hate.”

The commission regulates about 170,000 registered charities in England and Wales with a combined income of £98.2 billion.

The government will additionally bolster the visa watch list task force to prevent extremist preachers and individuals who promote hatred from entering the UK.

Investigations into charities suspected of engaging in extremist behaviour will also be accelerated.

Furthermore, the government will consult on plans to strengthen the Commission’s powers to disqualify individuals from running charities if there is evidence they have promoted violence or hatred.