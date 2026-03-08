President Sheikh Mohamed spoke to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Ministry of Presidential Affairs / Getty Images
President Sheikh Mohamed spoke to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Ministry of Presidential Affairs / Getty Images
President Sheikh Mohamed spoke to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Ministry of Presidential Affairs / Getty Images
President Sheikh Mohamed spoke to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Ministry of Presidential Affairs / Getty Images

News

UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer discuss Iran crisis in call

Sheikh Mohamed thanked for supporting given to British citizens by UAE during regional conflict

The National

March 08, 2026

  • Play/Pause English
  • Play/Pause Arabic
Bookmark

President Sheikh Mohamed and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed the serious implications of military escalation in the region in a phone call on Sunday.

The British leader emphasised his country's solidarity with the UAE as it contends with daily missile and drone strikes from Iran.

He condemned the Iranian aggression against the Emirates and other Gulf states and thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the support given by the UAE to British citizens in the country and for ensuring their safety in exceptional circumstances.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked Mr Starmer for his supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides stressed the need to halt the escalation and avoid a widening of the conflict and to preserve regional security and stability.

UAE-UK repatriation flight

On Saturday, the UK government announced it is to charter a commercial flight for British nationals who want to leave following Iranian missile and drone attacks across the region.

The flight is expected to leave Dubai early next week. British citizens, who will be charged for the flight, will be able to bring a spouse or partner, and children under the age of 18, UK embassy sources said.

All passengers must possess a valid travel document and dependants who are not UK nationals will require a valid visa or permission to enter or remain that was granted for more than six months.

Once registered, people hoping to be on board the flight will be contacted by the UK Foreign Office to let them know if they have secured a seat on the flight.

They will then be updated about the flight time and departure location. Only those whose place is confirmed for flight should travel to the airport.

UK nationals in the UAE can register their interest in the flight on https://tinyurl.com/UKGovFlightDubai or the link on https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/united-arab-emirates

Updated: March 08, 2026, 3:53 PM

Most popular today

1

US-Iran latest: UAE in 'state of defence' in response to Iran's 'brutal and unprovoked' aggression

2

UAE 'in state of defence' in response to Iran's 'brutal and unprovoked' attacks

3

UAE investors urged to avoid savings sell-off due to Iran war

4

Saudi Pro League: Karim Benzema shines on comeback while Cristiano Ronaldo travels to Spain for rehab

5

Dubai businessman opens farmhouse to 300 tourists amid Iran strikes

6

UAE intercepts 15 ballistic missiles from Iran on Saturday

7

Dubai issues new law on public safety to protect lives and property

8

UAE flight updates: Emirates, Etihad operating on a reduced flight schedule

9

The commander who keeps surviving: Mystery deepens around Iran's Qaani and the spy question

10

US launches $20 billion reinsurance plan to revive shipping in Strait of Hormuz