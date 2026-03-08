President Sheikh Mohamed and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer discuss Iran crisis in call

President Sheikh Mohamed and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed the serious implications of military escalation in the region in a phone call on Sunday.

The British leader emphasised his country's solidarity with the UAE as it contends with daily missile and drone strikes from Iran.

He condemned the Iranian aggression against the Emirates and other Gulf states and thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the support given by the UAE to British citizens in the country and for ensuring their safety in exceptional circumstances.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked Mr Starmer for his supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides stressed the need to halt the escalation and avoid a widening of the conflict and to preserve regional security and stability.

UAE-UK repatriation flight

On Saturday, the UK government announced it is to charter a commercial flight for British nationals who want to leave following Iranian missile and drone attacks across the region.

The flight is expected to leave Dubai early next week. British citizens, who will be charged for the flight, will be able to bring a spouse or partner, and children under the age of 18, UK embassy sources said.

All passengers must possess a valid travel document and dependants who are not UK nationals will require a valid visa or permission to enter or remain that was granted for more than six months.

Once registered, people hoping to be on board the flight will be contacted by the UK Foreign Office to let them know if they have secured a seat on the flight.

They will then be updated about the flight time and departure location. Only those whose place is confirmed for flight should travel to the airport.

UK nationals in the UAE can register their interest in the flight on https://tinyurl.com/UKGovFlightDubai or the link on https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/united-arab-emirates