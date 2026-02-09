Starmer's premiership on the line but cabinet rallies round

Keir Starmer’s future as Britain’s Prime Minister is looking increasingly precarious after the leader of Labour in Scotland called for his resignation on Monday.

Anas Sarwar was the first senior political figure in Britain to break ranks and call publicly for the embattled UK leader to step down following the scandal over appointing Peter Mandelson as US ambassador despite his links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

At a hastily arranged press conference, Mr Sarwar, a former close ally of Mr Starmer, made clear his views that “the distraction needs to end and the leadership in Downing Street has to change”.

Once an ally of Keir Starmer, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has now turned against him. Getty Images

Political observers now believe it will only take one cabinet resignation to doom his premiership but as Mr Sarwar was speaking a number of leading government figures took to social media to show their support for Mr Starmer, including Chancellor Rachel Reeves and David Lammy, the Deputy Prime Minister.

Angela Rayner, former deputy leader and a leading contender to succeed Mr Starmer, also pledged "full support for the Prime Minister”.

Departing aides

This is the toughest moment yet for Mr Starmer, whose judgment is under question and whose authority has been severely damaged.

In the space of a few days, his premiership has been shaken to its core, with his closest adviser Morgan McSweeney resigning on Sunday. He had backed appointing Mr Mandelson despite his links to Epstein, even after the latter's conviction for child sex trafficking.

Mr McSweeney's departure was followed on Monday by that of Tim Allan, Downing Street's communications director. He is the fourth person in that post to quit since Labour took office in July 2024.

Mr Starmer's premiership has been dragged down by the disclosure of documents from the US Department of Justice in late January over Mr Mandelson’s friendship with Epstein, featuring allegations he had passed confidential government information to the disgraced financier.

Police have conducted searches of Mr Mandelson's properties as part of an investigation into potential misconduct in a public office. Mr Mandelson denies any wrongdoing.

The furore intensified after Mr Starmer admitted during Prime Minister’s questions last Wednesday that he had appointed Mr Mandelson to Washington despite knowing about his links with Epstein.

Police officers at Peter Mandelson's London residence. AFP

Winning the backbenches

Downing Street insiders have told The National that the Prime Minister is determined to fight on despite the crisis. He addressed staff in No 10 on Monday morning, stating he had entered politics to be a “force for good".

A major test of his leadership was due to come on Monday evening when he was due to address the Parliamentary Labour Party, with MPs keen for him to “own” the error of appointing Mr Mandelson and set out how he intends to lead his government out of the nadir.

If he can get through that and survive Prime Minister’s questions on Wednesday, he can buy time with a mini parliamentary recess lasting for more than a week.

Those close to the Prime Minister have said his self-belief remains strong and that he is determined not to drag the country back into the chaos of the Conservative years.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is enduring the most difficult moment of his time in office. PA

Dangers ahead

It is going to be a hard mountain to climb for Mr Starmer to restore his authority. Labour is expected to lose a by-election this month, from which the PM barred his rival, Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, from standing.

The party could well be obliterated in Wales in local elections in May, and might end up in third place in Scotland, which partly explains Mr Sarwar’s decision to distance himself from Downing Street.

But there is no discernible successor waiting in the background and, as yet, no cabinet member willing to break ranks.

There is a possibility that, like former Conservative leader John Major, Mr Starmer may well dig in carry on doggedly and carry on regardless, knowing he carries a huge majority in parliament and with the next election not until 2029 at the latest. Mr Major faced down his rebels with a "back me or sack me" internal confidence vote that he won two years before losing the 1997 general election.

But Mr Starmer understands this is the moment to show leadership and if he falters, Britain will once again be plunged into the storm of political distress.