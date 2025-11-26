UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves today announced a tax on properties worth more than £2 million in a budget which was accidentally leaked shortly before she rose to speak.

The so-called "mansion tax" is expected to raise £400 million in 2029-30, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility which blamed a “technical error” for accidentally releasing the details early.

The OBR’s report, which is usually released after a chancellor has delivered their budget statement to MPs in the House of Commons, included growth forecasts and the extent of tax rises. It said the UK economy will grow more slowly over the next four years than had been predicted.

It also confirmed that Ms Reeves’s budget “raises taxes by amounts rising to £26 billion in 2029-30, through freezing personal tax thresholds and a host of smaller measures”.

Other personal tax changes include £4.7 billion through charging National Insurance on salary-sacrificed pension contributions, and £2.1 billion through increasing tax rates on dividends, property and savings income by two percentage points.

What’s in the budget? Freeze in income tax thresholds results in 780,000 more basic-rate, 920,000 more higher-rate and 4,000 more additional rate payers

National Insurance charged on salary-sacrificed pension contributions above annual £2,000 threshold

Rates on property, savings and dividend income to rise by 2 percentage points

Electric cars hit with 3p per mile tax from April 2028

Two-child benefit cap is removed, costing £3bn

5p cut in fuel duty is retained until September 2026

Debt to rise from 95 per cent of GDP to 96.1 per cent by the end of the decade

The annual property levy, which is most likely to affect homeowners in London where prices are highest, comes on top of council tax and would cost £2,500 for a home valued at £2 million to £2.5 million, rising to £7,500 for a property worth above £5 million.

Nigel Green, chief executive of investment firm deVere Group, said the budget would “drive an exodus of wealth from Britain”, a trend which has seen thousands of wealthy individuals relocating to countries such as the UAE.

He said that for advisers working with internationally mobile clients, the “trajectory is unmistakable” and is the type of structural change that triggers relocation planning.

High-end buyers were already questioning whether the UK remains one of the world’s most stable property markets, he said.

“A new levy on higher-value homes signals a government willing to target assets whenever revenue is needed. That is enough to shift investment strategies away from the UK.”

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves presents her 2026 budget in the House of Commons in London. AFP

Markets, advisers and globally mobile clients now have “clear evidence of where this government intends to extract revenue”, he said, warning the implications were “already reverberating through the wealth sector”.

It reveals a government that “places the heaviest load on those with the greatest mobility”.

“That is how a wealth exodus from Britain begins. It will not be loud at first. It will be systematic, rational and global,” he said.

Wealth management firm Evelyn Partners said there could be widespread implications for the property market in the south-east of England, suggesting transactions could surge before the surcharge kicks in and sellers try to price properties below the threshold.

It compared the move to the introduction of the 19th Century "window tax" which judged the value of properties based on the number of windows. It resulted in owners bricking up windows to reduce their value and in the term "daylight robbery".

David Little, the firm's partner in financial planning, said cynics could argue that it was a sop to those Labour backbenchers and trade unionists who had been calling for a wealth tax.

“All this demonstrates the administrative difficulty of valuing properties, of setting wealth tax levels, and also shows the unexpected and extreme lengths that people will go to mitigate tax, especially where it is regarded as unfair or arbitrary.

“It is very often the case that behavioural responses mean tax rises result in less revenue than expected, while causing other sometimes unexpected market distortions, and we suspect that could well be the case here.”

UK budget spurs rising exodus of Britons 01:20

Estate agents also questioned who would be impacted by the tax. Jo Eccles, founder and managing director of prime central London buying agency Eccord, said the “continued pursuit of those with wealth is deeply damaging and counterproductive”.

“It doesn’t just impact the ultra-wealthy who are highly mobile and now have another reason to move elsewhere, at a significant loss to the UK economy,” she warned. “With the threshold set at £2 million, this measure directly impacts London’s upper-middle classes – who are typically households with mortgages and finite resources.

"Their outgoings can only stretch so far. Sentiment and morale are being pushed even lower, and many of them no longer view the UK as a place for prosperity where hard work and success are encouraged.

“One city professional told me recently that VAT on school fees alone is costing him an extra £700 a month, and if a mansion tax is added on top he will move to Switzerland. For many like him, this will be the final straw.”

Dominic Agace, chief executive of estate agents Winkworth, said: “In London, this is a terrace tax, not a mansion tax. Many £2 million-plus properties are likely to be terraced family homes.

“Many people living in London in £2 million-plus homes are those who are leveraged with large mortgages or those with their property as their only asset and living on a small retirement income.”

He said that combined with extra council taxes for second-home owners which have already been introduced in some areas, it was “another move by the government that will keep international buyers away from the capital and for those already here to sell up”.

The move would create a bouyant marked for homes valued just below the £2 million threshold, according to Jennie Hancock, founder and director of West Sussex buying agency Property Acquisitions.

She said: “Properties priced between £2 million to £4 million are already struggling. I’m seeing discounts of as much as 25 per cent for beautiful country houses that buyers would have been queuing up for just three or four years ago.

"Even with significant price cuts, there’s very little genuine interest. I expect this to worsen, creating a two-tiered market in which demand for higher-value properties falls even further, while the £1 million to £1.7million price bracket becomes more buoyant.”

Jason Tebb, President of OnTheMarket, said it would hit London and the south east of England hardest, where 80 per cent of homes worth more than £2 million sit. "The market now faces distorted buyer behaviour, price stagnation at the top end, and a ripple effect across the wider market. Ironically, it could even undermine the very tax revenue it aims to raise as transactions drop in response.

“Those who will be hit hardest are retirees or long-term owners who bought their homes decades ago. Their property value may have doubled or trebled, but their pension income has not. They could now be facing tax bills that exceed their disposable income."

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

Results: 2.15pm: Handicap (PA) Dh60,000 1,200m. Winner: AZ Dhabyan, Adam McLean (jockey), Saleha Al Ghurair (trainer). 2.45pm: Maiden (PA) Dh60,000 1,200m. Winner: Ashton Tourettes, Sam Hitchcott, Ibrahim Aseel. 3.15pm: Conditions (PA) Dh60,000 2,000m. Winner: Hareer Al Reef, Gerald Avranche, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 3.45pm: Maiden (PA) Dh60,000 1,700m. Winner: Kenz Al Reef, Gerald Avranche, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 4.15pm: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup (TB) Dh 200,000 1,700m. Winner: Mystique Moon, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson. 4.45pm: The Crown Prince Of Sharjah Cup Prestige (PA) Dh200,000 1,200m. Winner: ES Ajeeb, Sam Hitchcott, Ibrahim Aseel.

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Revibe%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hamza%20Iraqui%20and%20Abdessamad%20Ben%20Zakour%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Refurbished%20electronics%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410m%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%2C%20Resonance%20and%20various%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

World record transfers 1. Kylian Mbappe - to Real Madrid in 2017/18 - €180 million (Dh770.4m - if a deal goes through)

2. Paul Pogba - to Manchester United in 2016/17 - €105m

3. Gareth Bale - to Real Madrid in 2013/14 - €101m

4. Cristiano Ronaldo - to Real Madrid in 2009/10 - €94m

5. Gonzalo Higuain - to Juventus in 2016/17 - €90m

6. Neymar - to Barcelona in 2013/14 - €88.2m

7. Romelu Lukaku - to Manchester United in 2017/18 - €84.7m

8. Luis Suarez - to Barcelona in 2014/15 - €81.72m

9. Angel di Maria - to Manchester United in 2014/15 - €75m

10. James Rodriguez - to Real Madrid in 2014/15 - €75m

What’s in the budget? Freeze in income tax thresholds results in 780,000 more basic-rate, 920,000 more higher-rate and 4,000 more additional rate payers

National Insurance charged on salary-sacrificed pension contributions above annual £2,000 threshold

Rates on property, savings and dividend income to rise by 2 percentage points

Electric cars hit with 3p per mile tax from April 2028

Two-child benefit cap is removed, costing £3bn

5p cut in fuel duty is retained until September 2026

Debt to rise from 95 per cent of GDP to 96.1 per cent by the end of the decade

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20NOTHING%20PHONE%20(2) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.7%E2%80%9D%20LPTO%20Amoled%2C%202412%20x%201080%2C%20394ppi%2C%20HDR10%2B%2C%20Corning%20Gorilla%20Glass%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Qualcomm%20Snapdragon%208%2B%20Gen%202%2C%20octa-core%3B%20Adreno%20730%20GPU%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F12GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECapacity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20128%2F256%2F512GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Android%2013%2C%20Nothing%20OS%202%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%2050MP%20wide%2C%20f%2F1.9%20%2B%2050MP%20ultrawide%2C%20f%2F2.2%3B%20OIS%2C%20auto-focus%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%20video%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204K%20%40%2030%2F60fps%2C%201080p%20%40%2030%2F60fps%3B%20live%20HDR%2C%20OIS%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2032MP%20wide%2C%20f%2F2.5%2C%20HDR%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%20video%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Full-HD%20%40%2030fps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204700mAh%3B%20full%20charge%20in%2055m%20w%2F%2045w%20charger%3B%20Qi%20wireless%2C%20dual%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%2C%20NFC%20(Google%20Pay)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBiometrics%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Fingerprint%2C%20face%20unlock%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20USB-C%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDurability%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20IP54%2C%20limited%20protection%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECards%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual-nano%20SIM%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dark%20grey%2C%20white%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nothing%20Phone%20(2)%2C%20USB-C-to-USB-C%20cable%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%20(UAE)%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dh2%2C499%20(12GB%2F256GB)%20%2F%20Dh2%2C799%20(12GB%2F512GB)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Sheer grandeur The Owo building is 14 storeys high, seven of which are below ground, with the 30,000 square feet of amenities located subterranean, including a 16-seat private cinema, seven lounges, a gym, games room, treatment suites and bicycle storage. A clear distinction between the residences and the Raffles hotel with the amenities operated separately.

Dark Souls: Remastered

Developer: From Software (remaster by QLOC)

Publisher: Namco Bandai

Price: Dh199

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

The President's Cake Director: Hasan Hadi Starring: Baneen Ahmad Nayyef, Waheed Thabet Khreibat, Sajad Mohamad Qasem Rating: 4/5

AI traffic lights to ease congestion at seven points to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street The seven points are: Shakhbout bin Sultan Street Dhafeer Street Hadbat Al Ghubainah Street (outbound) Salama bint Butti Street Al Dhafra Street Rabdan Street Umm Yifina Street exit (inbound)