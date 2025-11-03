Nigel Farage proposes 'Britannia Card' to reverse rush of British wealthy to Dubai

The flow of Britain’s wealthiest people to places such as Dubai needs to be reversed to avert economic decline in the UK, the populist leader Nigel Farage has stated.

With thousands of the UK’s richest leaving the country after heavier taxes were imposed, the Reform UK leader called for the introduction of a one-off payment called a “Britannia Card” to lure them back.

“I want as many high-earning people as possible living in this country and paying as much tax as they legally have to, because if the rich leave and the rich don’t pay tax, then the poorer in society will all have to pay more tax,” he said.

He took a swipe at the city’s reputation for knife crime and street thefts, saying they were a reason why the rich were departing. “In London, the capital city of Britain, you're too scared to wear a watch walking down the street,” he said.

Speaking in the City of London, Mr Farage launched a speech on the economy to prove that his party, which is still surging in opinion polls, can be trusted with the country's finances.

A central proposal was to reverse the “brain drain” of wealthy, intelligent professionals who had gone to places with less onerous taxes such as Dubai, Milan or Lisbon following a series of tax hikes that he called “a self-induced act of financial stupidity”.

It is estimated that 16,500 “very rich people will leave this country this year,” he said. More than 250,000 British people are now living in Dubai.

The UAE has been ranked the seventh-best destination for expatriates to live and work, based on the high quality of life it offers and job opportunities, according to a report by global network InterNations. It was 10th on the index last year.

Mr Farage added that a further 80,000 Britons will also depart seeking jobs and opportunities “elsewhere around the world”, adding that the “brightest, most ambitious young youngest people have simply had enough”.

He said Britain was now living through both a brain and wealth drain that needed to be reversed by drawing back the non-doms – people of non-domiciled status whose permanent home is deemed to be outside Britain, which previously allowed them to avoid paying UK tax on their foreign incomes.

The Labour government abolished the non-dom status, which has led to the departure of those who “employ a lot of people, invest in British businesses and are the biggest spenders in the country,” Mr Farage said.

“And that's why we've introduced the idea of the Britannia Card, a one-off payment for non-doms to come back, settle here and pay all the relevant tax on their UK income,” he said.

For a payment of £250,000, wealthy foreigners or British expats would be given a 10-year UK residency in exchange for favourable tax status including exemption from taxation on their foreign income or capital.

“We have to have the right people in our country, that breed of people that will take astonishing risks,” he stated. He said Britain “must encourage innovation and we must encourage ambition”.

He also said the cost of doing business in London is “simply too high” and warned against the current Labour government’s fiscal policies, which he predicted would cause an economic disaster by 2027, which would probably lead to a change of government.

(Left to right) Reform UK chairman David Bull, MP for Ashfield Lee Anderson, deputy leader Richard Tice, Danny Kruger and Head of Policy Zia Yusuf, listen as leader Nigel Farage delivers his speech at Banking Hall in the City of London. PA

The markets would force the Chancellor into “what will be a genuine austerity budget, at which point the left in the Labour Party won't buy it” and will collapse the government, he said.

The Reform leader, who has been criticised for his unfunded £90 billion programme of tax cuts at the last election, now wants to be trusted with the nation’s finances by claiming the mantle of fiscal conservatism.

He argued that if elected to govern, his party would be “the most pro-business, the most pro-entrepreneurship government that has been seen in this country in modern times”, but also accepted tax cuts would not be introduced until the national debt was reduced.

He promised sweeping deregulation, arguing the UK had “squandered” Brexit. He said the party would remove inheritance tax from family farms and family-run businesses and would “raise the thresholds at which people start to pay tax”.

If elected, Reform UK would “substantially cut the benefits bill” and “reduce the size of the public sector”, Mr Farage said. He added that all disability claims would be reassessed and “dealt with in person”.

Porsche Macan T: The Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 265hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,800-4,500rpm Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch auto Speed: 0-100kph in 6.2sec Top speed: 232kph Fuel consumption: 10.7L/100km On sale: May or June Price: From Dh259,900

Total eligible population About 57.5 million people

51.1 million received a jab

6.4 million have not

Where are the unvaccinated? England 11%

Scotland 9%

Wales 10%

Northern Ireland 14%

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Roll%20of%20Honour%2C%20men%E2%80%99s%20domestic%20rugby%20season %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EWest%20Asia%20Premiership%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Tigers%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Bahrain%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20Premiership%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Jebel%20Ali%20Dragons%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Dubai%20Hurricanes%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20Division%201%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Sharks%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Harlequins%20II%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20Division%202%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Tigers%20III%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Dubai%20Sharks%20II%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDubai%20Sevens%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Tigers%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Dubai%20Hurricanes%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 201hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 320Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Fuel consumption: 8.7L/100km Price: Dh133,900 On sale: now

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Envi%20Lodges%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeptember%202021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Noelle%20Homsy%20and%20Chris%20Nader%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hospitality%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012%20to%2015%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStage%20of%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Sand Castle Director: Matty Brown Stars: Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Zain Al Rafeea, Riman Al Rafeea Rating: 2.5/5

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Company name: Play:Date Launched: March 2017 on UAE Mother’s Day Founder: Shamim Kassibawi Based: Dubai with operations in the UAE and US Sector: Tech Size: 20 employees Stage of funding: Seed Investors: Three founders (two silent co-founders) and one venture capital fund

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150 employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Company info Company name: Entrupy Co-founders: Vidyuth Srinivasan, co-founder/chief executive, Ashlesh Sharma, co-founder/chief technology officer, Lakshmi Subramanian, co-founder/chief scientist Based: New York, New York Sector/About: Entrupy is a hardware-enabled SaaS company whose mission is to protect businesses, borders and consumers from transactions involving counterfeit goods. Initial investment/Investors: Entrupy secured a $2.6m Series A funding round in 2017. The round was led by Tokyo-based Digital Garage and Daiwa Securities Group's jointly established venture arm, DG Lab Fund I Investment Limited Partnership, along with Zach Coelius. Total customers: Entrupy’s customers include hundreds of secondary resellers, marketplaces and other retail organisations around the world. They are also testing with shipping companies as well as customs agencies to stop fake items from reaching the market in the first place.

Who is Mohammed Al Halbousi? The new speaker of Iraq’s parliament Mohammed Al Halbousi is the youngest person ever to serve in the role. The 37-year-old was born in Al Garmah in Anbar and studied civil engineering in Baghdad before going into business. His development company Al Hadeed undertook reconstruction contracts rebuilding parts of Fallujah’s infrastructure. He entered parliament in 2014 and served as a member of the human rights and finance committees until 2017. In August last year he was appointed governor of Anbar, a role in which he has struggled to secure funding to provide services in the war-damaged province and to secure the withdrawal of Shia militias. He relinquished the post when he was sworn in as a member of parliament on September 3. He is a member of the Al Hal Sunni-based political party and the Sunni-led Coalition of Iraqi Forces, which is Iraq’s largest Sunni alliance with 37 seats from the May 12 election. He maintains good relations with former Prime Minister Nouri Al Maliki’s State of Law Coaliton, Hadi Al Amiri’s Badr Organisation and Iranian officials.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Skoda Superb Specs Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol Power: 190hp Torque: 320Nm Price: From Dh147,000 Available: Now

Sri Lanka-India Test series schedule 1st Test India won by 304 runs at Galle

India won by 304 runs at Galle 2nd Test India won by innings and 53 runs at Colombo

India won by innings and 53 runs at Colombo 3rd Test August 12-16 at Pallekele

The biog Favourite films: Casablanca and Lawrence of Arabia Favourite books: Start with Why by Simon Sinek and Good to be Great by Jim Collins Favourite dish: Grilled fish Inspiration: Sheikh Zayed's visionary leadership taught me to embrace new challenges.

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

match info Union Berlin 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Lewandowski 40' pen, Pavard 80') Man of the Match: Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich)

BULKWHIZ PROFILE Date started: February 2017 Founders: Amira Rashad (CEO), Yusuf Saber (CTO), Mahmoud Sayedahmed (adviser), Reda Bouraoui (adviser) Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: E-commerce Size: 50 employees Funding: approximately $6m Investors: Beco Capital, Enabling Future and Wain in the UAE; China's MSA Capital; 500 Startups; Faith Capital and Savour Ventures in Kuwait