Palestinians launch legal action seeking UK reparation for alleged colonial-era abuse

A group of Palestinians has launched a legal petition seeking an apology from the UK government for alleged human rights abuse during the British Mandate of Palestine.

Backers say the UK must face up to its involvement in the Israel-Palestine conflict and abuse allegedly committed by British colonial forces during their occupation from 1917 to 1948, including an “unlawful role in the partition of Palestine”.

The petition to Prime Minister Keir Starmer will be handed in at Downing Street by the group on Wednesday. It has also been addressed to Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, Defence Secretary John Healey and Attorney General Richard Hermer.

The 400-page legal document records “incontrovertible evidence” of British human rights abuse, which the group says would have breached legal standards of the time, and details the legacy of the Balfour Declaration of 1917, which expressed support for the creation of a home for Jewish people in Mandatory Palestine.

It was drafted with the involvement of Ben Emmerson KC, a prominent British barrister known for representing the widow of Russian defector Alexander Litvinenko, and Ukraine in a series of cases against Russia following its annexation of Crimea in 2014.

He was in Nablus in the occupied West Bank on Monday speaking at a press conference about the petition.

British lawyer Ben Emmerson at a press conference in Nablus. Getty Images

The petition asks that Mr Starmer’s government makes an apology in the House of Commons, to “acknowledge these internationally wrongful acts of its predecessors as a precondition for the examination of such other ways in which it can make reparations and offer satisfaction to the Palestinian people".

It also asks the government to search for and make public any “remaining evidence and information” of British human rights abuse not yet released in the National Archives.

The petition accuses the UK of “bearing its own responsibility” for the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza. “Palestinians face their gravest crisis since 1948. The inhumanity of the present situation is intolerable … the United Kingdom bears its own distinct responsibility for the present-day catastrophe. It is in a unique position to make a difference, because it owes a special debt to the Palestinian people.”

The group of 14 is led by 91-year old Palestinian businessman and philanthropist Munib Al Masri, a close friend of the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and who served as a minister without portfolio in his cabinet.

“Britain can only play its part in building a just peace in the region today if it acknowledges its defining role in the horrors of the past. An apology would be a just start to what Palestinians expect from the British government,” Mr Al Masri said.

The petition did not set a date for the government to respond, but rather asked for it to be done “with due diligence but expedition”.

Dr Victor Kattan, one of the legal experts involved in drafting the document, said it could take the UK government at least six months to conduct a preliminary investigation and draft a response.

The petition’s wider aim is to “provoke a conversation about the past” across UK society, Dr Kattan said. “One of the aims is publicity. It’s a campaign.”

In the event that the UK government does not respond or declines to move ahead with the letter’s demands, the group will consider requesting a judicial review in English courts. “There’s the possibility for a judicial review, but we don’t want that to happen,” Dr Kattan said.

Also involved were Danny Friedman KC, British-Israeli historian Avi Shlaim, international law expert Prof John Quigley.

Prof Avi Shliam, Munib Al Masri, Dr Victor Kattan and Prof John Quiqley. Photo: Britain Owes Palestine

Solicitor John Halford, of Bindman’s LLP, is representing the group and told The National there were similarities with the UK's apology for the Batang Kali massacre in colonial Malaya in 1948 earlier this year, after years of campaigning from the victims' families.

The UK has issued five such apologies, including Batang Kali.

The petition claims that by issuing the Balfour Declaration, Britain reneged on its promises to recognise a Palestinian state in correspondence between Sir Henry McMahon, high commissioner for Egypt, and Sharif Hussein bin Ali, of the kingdom of Hijaz.

It also views the colonial occupation of Palestine as “illegal”, resulting in policies “that caused irrevocable damage to the integrity” of the Palestinian people. British forces breached their obligations as an occupying power with the methods they used to repress the Arab rebellion of 1933-1936.

The petition also accuses the British colonial power of “failing to protect” Palestinian Arabs from the consequences of partition after Britain withdrew from the region in 1947.

Mr Al Masri was born in Nablus and educated at schools in Lebanon and university in Texas. In his witness statement, he recalled being shot in the leg aged 13 by British forces during a demonstration in 1947, and said he still suffers from pain around the scar.

His fortune was made through the Edgo Group, an engineering company serving the oil and gas industry that he founded and managed from London. He first met Mr Arafat in Algeria while working with Philips Petroleum and later served as a minister in the Jordanian government.

In 1993, “anticipating the challenges the new government foreshadowed by the Oslo Accords would face”, he founded the Palestinian Investment and Development Company, with the aim of boosting the Palestinian economy.

He became a minister with the newly formed Palestinian Authority in 1994.

The Palestinian signatories include Walid Najib Mustafa Al Ahmad, whose family owned “significant amounts of land” in Maria Ibn Jaber, in what is now Israel, which they were expelled from and never regained access to return.

Ahmad Mahmoud Abusalo’om was born in a refugee camp in Nablus, after his family fled Hebron. One of his great uncles was killed in a massacre during Operation Yoav in October 1948.

The entrance of the Palestinian market in Hebron. AFP

Ghussoun Abdullah Ahmad Abdou was born in Yarmouk refugee camp after her family fled their homes in the Galilee region and none of her relatives have been allowed to return since.

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

The biog Hobbies: Salsa dancing “It's in my blood” and listening to music in different languages Favourite place to travel to: “Thailand, as it's gorgeous, food is delicious, their massages are to die for!” Favourite food: “I'm a vegetarian, so I can't get enough of salad.” Favourite film: “I love watching documentaries, and am fascinated by nature, animals, human anatomy. I love watching to learn!” Best spot in the UAE: “I fell in love with Fujairah and anywhere outside the big cities, where I can get some peace and get a break from the busy lifestyle”

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

Stormy seas Weather warnings show that Storm Eunice is soon to make landfall. The videographer and I are scrambling to return to the other side of the Channel before it does. As we race to the port of Calais, I see miles of wire fencing topped with barbed wire all around it, a silent ‘Keep Out’ sign for those who, unlike us, aren’t lucky enough to have the right to move freely and safely across borders. We set sail on a giant ferry whose length dwarfs the dinghies migrants use by nearly a 100 times. Despite the windy rain lashing at the portholes, we arrive safely in Dover; grateful but acutely aware of the miserable conditions the people we’ve left behind are in and of the privilege of choice.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

Leading all-time NBA scorers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387

Karl Malone 36,928

Kobe Bryant 33,643

Michael Jordan 32,292

LeBron James 31,425

Wilt Chamberlain 31,419

The%C2%A0specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%20synchronous%20electric%20motors%20%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E646hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E830Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETwo-speed%20auto%20(rear%20axle)%3B%20single-speed%20auto%20(front)%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh552%2C311%3B%20Dh660%2C408%20(as%20tested)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A