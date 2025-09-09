Palestinian philanthropist Munib Al Masri seeks an apology from the UK government for historical responsibility in Palestine. Photo: Britain Owes Palestine
Palestinian philanthropist Munib Al Masri seeks an apology from the UK government for historical responsibility in Palestine. Photo: Britain Owes Palestine
Palestinian philanthropist Munib Al Masri seeks an apology from the UK government for historical responsibility in Palestine. Photo: Britain Owes Palestine
Palestinian philanthropist Munib Al Masri seeks an apology from the UK government for historical responsibility in Palestine. Photo: Britain Owes Palestine

News

UK

Palestinians launch legal action seeking UK reparation for alleged colonial-era abuse

Group wants apology from government over 'unlawful occupation' that led to Balfour Declaration

Lemma Shehadi
Lemma Shehadi

September 09, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

A group of Palestinians has launched a legal petition seeking an apology from the UK government for alleged human rights abuse during the British Mandate of Palestine.

Backers say the UK must face up to its involvement in the Israel-Palestine conflict and abuse allegedly committed by British colonial forces during their occupation from 1917 to 1948, including an “unlawful role in the partition of Palestine”.

The petition to Prime Minister Keir Starmer will be handed in at Downing Street by the group on Wednesday. It has also been addressed to Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, Defence Secretary John Healey and Attorney General Richard Hermer.

The 400-page legal document records “incontrovertible evidence” of British human rights abuse, which the group says would have breached legal standards of the time, and details the legacy of the Balfour Declaration of 1917, which expressed support for the creation of a home for Jewish people in Mandatory Palestine.

It was drafted with the involvement of Ben Emmerson KC, a prominent British barrister known for representing the widow of Russian defector Alexander Litvinenko, and Ukraine in a series of cases against Russia following its annexation of Crimea in 2014.

He was in Nablus in the occupied West Bank on Monday speaking at a press conference about the petition.

British lawyer Ben Emmerson at a press conference in Nablus. Getty Images
British lawyer Ben Emmerson at a press conference in Nablus. Getty Images

The petition asks that Mr Starmer’s government makes an apology in the House of Commons, to “acknowledge these internationally wrongful acts of its predecessors as a precondition for the examination of such other ways in which it can make reparations and offer satisfaction to the Palestinian people".

It also asks the government to search for and make public any “remaining evidence and information” of British human rights abuse not yet released in the National Archives.

The petition accuses the UK of “bearing its own responsibility” for the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza. “Palestinians face their gravest crisis since 1948. The inhumanity of the present situation is intolerable … the United Kingdom bears its own distinct responsibility for the present-day catastrophe. It is in a unique position to make a difference, because it owes a special debt to the Palestinian people.”

The group of 14 is led by 91-year old Palestinian businessman and philanthropist Munib Al Masri, a close friend of the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and who served as a minister without portfolio in his cabinet.

“Britain can only play its part in building a just peace in the region today if it acknowledges its defining role in the horrors of the past. An apology would be a just start to what Palestinians expect from the British government,” Mr Al Masri said.

The petition did not set a date for the government to respond, but rather asked for it to be done “with due diligence but expedition”.

Dr Victor Kattan, one of the legal experts involved in drafting the document, said it could take the UK government at least six months to conduct a preliminary investigation and draft a response.

The petition’s wider aim is to “provoke a conversation about the past” across UK society, Dr Kattan said. “One of the aims is publicity. It’s a campaign.”

In the event that the UK government does not respond or declines to move ahead with the letter’s demands, the group will consider requesting a judicial review in English courts. “There’s the possibility for a judicial review, but we don’t want that to happen,” Dr Kattan said.

Also involved were Danny Friedman KC, British-Israeli historian Avi Shlaim, international law expert Prof John Quigley.

Prof Avi Shliam, Munib Al Masri, Dr Victor Kattan and Prof John Quiqley. Photo: Britain Owes Palestine
Prof Avi Shliam, Munib Al Masri, Dr Victor Kattan and Prof John Quiqley. Photo: Britain Owes Palestine

Solicitor John Halford, of Bindman’s LLP, is representing the group and told The National there were similarities with the UK's apology for the Batang Kali massacre in colonial Malaya in 1948 earlier this year, after years of campaigning from the victims' families.

The UK has issued five such apologies, including Batang Kali.

The petition claims that by issuing the Balfour Declaration, Britain reneged on its promises to recognise a Palestinian state in correspondence between Sir Henry McMahon, high commissioner for Egypt, and Sharif Hussein bin Ali, of the kingdom of Hijaz.

It also views the colonial occupation of Palestine as “illegal”, resulting in policies “that caused irrevocable damage to the integrity” of the Palestinian people. British forces breached their obligations as an occupying power with the methods they used to repress the Arab rebellion of 1933-1936.

The petition also accuses the British colonial power of “failing to protect” Palestinian Arabs from the consequences of partition after Britain withdrew from the region in 1947.

Mr Al Masri was born in Nablus and educated at schools in Lebanon and university in Texas. In his witness statement, he recalled being shot in the leg aged 13 by British forces during a demonstration in 1947, and said he still suffers from pain around the scar.

His fortune was made through the Edgo Group, an engineering company serving the oil and gas industry that he founded and managed from London. He first met Mr Arafat in Algeria while working with Philips Petroleum and later served as a minister in the Jordanian government.

In 1993, “anticipating the challenges the new government foreshadowed by the Oslo Accords would face”, he founded the Palestinian Investment and Development Company, with the aim of boosting the Palestinian economy.

He became a minister with the newly formed Palestinian Authority in 1994.

The Palestinian signatories include Walid Najib Mustafa Al Ahmad, whose family owned “significant amounts of land” in Maria Ibn Jaber, in what is now Israel, which they were expelled from and never regained access to return.

Ahmad Mahmoud Abusalo’om was born in a refugee camp in Nablus, after his family fled Hebron. One of his great uncles was killed in a massacre during Operation Yoav in October 1948.

The entrance of the Palestinian market in Hebron. AFP
The entrance of the Palestinian market in Hebron. AFP

Ghussoun Abdullah Ahmad Abdou was born in Yarmouk refugee camp after her family fled their homes in the Galilee region and none of her relatives have been allowed to return since.

More from this package
Zayed Sustainability Prize
On Women's Day
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
Transgender report
While you're here
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
More on this story:
While you're here
The biog

Hobbies: Salsa dancing “It's in my blood” and listening to music in different languages

Favourite place to travel to: “Thailand, as it's gorgeous, food is delicious, their massages are to die for!”  

Favourite food: “I'm a vegetarian, so I can't get enough of salad.”

Favourite film:  “I love watching documentaries, and am fascinated by nature, animals, human anatomy. I love watching to learn!”

Best spot in the UAE: “I fell in love with Fujairah and anywhere outside the big cities, where I can get some peace and get a break from the busy lifestyle”

The specs
  • Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8
  • Power: 640hp
  • Torque: 760nm
  • On sale: 2026
  • Price: Not announced yet
BMW M5 specs

Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor

Power: 727hp

Torque: 1,000Nm

Transmission: 8-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh650,000

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
While you're here
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
On Women's Day
More on Quran memorisation:
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Stormy&nbsp;seas

Weather warnings show that Storm Eunice is soon to make landfall. The videographer and I are scrambling to return to the other side of the Channel before it does. As we race to the port of Calais, I see miles of wire fencing topped with barbed wire all around it, a silent ‘Keep Out’ sign for those who, unlike us, aren’t lucky enough to have the right to move freely and safely across borders.

We set sail on a giant ferry whose length dwarfs the dinghies migrants use by nearly a 100 times. Despite the windy rain lashing at the portholes, we arrive safely in Dover; grateful but acutely aware of the miserable conditions the people we’ve left behind are in and of the privilege of choice. 

The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

The specs

Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors

Power: Combined output 920hp

Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm

Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic

Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km

On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025

Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

more from Janine di Giovanni
While you're here
You might also like
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

The&nbsp;five&nbsp;pillars&nbsp;of&nbsp;Islam

1. Fasting 

2. Prayer 

3. Hajj 

4. Shahada 

5. Zakat 

On Women's Day
More on Quran memorisation:
While you're here
War on waste
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Specs

Engine: 51.5kW electric motor

Range: 400km

Power: 134bhp

Torque: 175Nm

Price: From Dh98,800

Available: Now

The five pillars of Islam
Tomorrow 2021
Jetour T1 specs

Engine: 2-litre turbocharged

Power: 254hp

Torque: 390Nm

Price: From Dh126,000

Available: Now

The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

While you're here
On Women's Day
Tomorrow 2021
More on animal trafficking
UAE currency
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
World Mental Health Day
Plastic tipping points
Tomorrow 2021
Towering concerns
Sholto Byrnes on Myanmar politics
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Neighbourhood Watch
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters

The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited.

 Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres.

A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work.

The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE.

The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE.

Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers.

Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment

But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

E-cigarette report
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Kareem Shaheen on Canada
While you're here
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
More from this story
World Mental Health Day
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

On Women's Day
The stats

Ship name: MSC Bellissima

Ship class: Meraviglia Class

Delivery date: February 27, 2019

Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT

Passenger capacity: 5,686

Crew members: 1,536

Number of cabins: 2,217

Length: 315.3 metres

Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

Kareem Shaheen on Canada
More on animal trafficking
War and the virus
How to wear a kandura

Dos

  • Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion 
  • Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know
  • Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work 
  • Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester

Don’ts 

  • Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal 
  • Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Leading all-time NBA scorers

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387
Karl Malone 36,928
Kobe Bryant 33,643
Michael Jordan 32,292
LeBron James 31,425
Wilt Chamberlain 31,419

The%C2%A0specs%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%20synchronous%20electric%20motors%20%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E646hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E830Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETwo-speed%20auto%20(rear%20axle)%3B%20single-speed%20auto%20(front)%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh552%2C311%3B%20Dh660%2C408%20(as%20tested)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Match info

Deccan Gladiators 87-8

Asif Khan 25, Dwayne Bravo 2-16

Maratha Arabians 89-2

Chadwick Walton 51 not out

Arabians won the final by eight wickets

While you're here
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Read more about the coronavirus
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
E-cigarettes report
Tomorrow 2021
Updated: September 09, 2025, 5:00 AM`