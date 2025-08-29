Fears for British motorcycle couple ‘whisked’ into court in Tehran

The family of a British couple detained in Iran have requested an urgent meeting with the UK Foreign Secretary after the pair were “suddenly whisked” to a courtroom in the country’s capital.
Lindsay and Craig Foreman were taken into custody in January during a motorcycle tour around the world and were later charged with espionage. The couple, from East Sussex, deny the allegations.
Their son, Joe Bennett, said the family were told that the couple had appeared in court in Tehran on Wednesday with a “state-appointed lawyer they only just met”. He added: “We cannot see how [this] could be considered to be a fair trial.”
The family said they are “deeply concerned” that they had no prior knowledge of the hearing.
Through their adviser Radd Seiger, they have requested a meeting with Foreign Secretary David Lammy to ensure efforts are made to secure the couple’s return to the UK as urgently as possible.
Mr Bennett, of Folkestone, Kent, said the latest court update has increased the family’s fears about the couple's well-being.
He said the UK ambassador had been due to visit Mr Foreman on Wednesday “but that did not happen”.
“We are not sure if the ambassador went and Craig was not there because he was whisked away to court.
“This is deeply worrying, because it has been well over three-and-a-half months since Craig was last seen. At that time, he had already lost weight.
“Now, with no funds and no access to food beyond the bare minimum, I can only guess at how he must be.”
The family said they understood that Ms Foreman was seen by ambassador Hugo Shorter on Wednesday and “provided with a comfort pack of essential supplies”.
Mr Bennett said the lack of transparency over the court case “only deepens our concern”.
He added: “We cannot see how being suddenly whisked into a courtroom with no warning, with a state-appointed lawyer they only just met, could be considered to be a fair trial.
“At least they saw each other, which must be some relief.
“Craig has now been in Evin Prison for 25 days without access to funds.
“In Iran’s prison system, detainees must rely on money credited to their accounts to buy food, clean water, and hygiene products.
“The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has so far been unable to transfer money into Craig’s account, leaving him without the essentials needed to survive.”
The Foreign Office warns all British and British-Iranian nationals not to travel to Iran due to a “significant risk of arrest, questioning or detention”.
An FCDO spokeswoman said: “We are deeply concerned by reports that two British nationals have been charged with espionage in Iran.
“We continue to raise this case directly with the Iranian authorities. We are providing them with consular assistance and remain in close contact with their family members.”
What sanctions would be reimposed?
Under ‘snapback’, measures imposed on Iran by the UN Security Council in six resolutions would be restored, including:
- An arms embargo
- A ban on uranium enrichment and reprocessing
- A ban on launches and other activities with ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, as well as ballistic missile technology transfer and technical assistance
- A targeted global asset freeze and travel ban on Iranian individuals and entities
- Authorisation for countries to inspect Iran Air Cargo and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines cargoes for banned goods